  • Lord of the Flies
    Adaptation of William Golding's novel about a group of schoolboys stranded on a deserted island, whose attempts to build their own civilisation descend into tragedy
  • Betrayal
    An assassination links an MI5 agent to a conspiracy, and he races to find the truth and protect his career, marriage and Britain. Spy thriller, starring Shaun Evans
  • Emily

    2022

    Documentary

    Drama

    15

    Biographical period drama starring Emma Mackey. On her deathbed at the age of 30, author Emily Brontë looks back on her life, remembering the romance, rebellion and tragedy that fed into the writing of her 1847 masterpiece, Wuthering Heights.
  • Memory of a Killer

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Hitman Angelo Doyle leads a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret that could destroy his world
  • Call the Midwife Season 15

    2026

    Drama

    Expect miracles. A heartwarming tale of life in London's impoverished East End. Midwives welcome new lives and care for the community in the changing times of the 50s, 60s and 70s.
  • The Wrecking Crew

    2026

    Adventure

    Crime/detective

    15

    Estranged half-brothers Jonny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista) reunite after their father's mysterious death. As they search for the truth, buried secrets reveal a conspiracy threatening to tear their family apart. Set in Hawaii, the film is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and stars Claes Bang, Jacob Batalon, Stephen Root, and Morena Baccarin
  • Eurovision Classical Concerts

    2026

    Music

    A magnificent musical tour around Europe, to the cities that are home to the world’s greatest orchestras. Nicholas Collon introduces spectacular concerts of classics and new works.
  • Neighborhood Watch

    2025

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    15

    When a man thinks he witnesses an abduction, he turns to his next-door neighbour, an ex-security guard, to help solve the case. Thriller, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jack Quaid and Malin Akerman
  • Guy Martin: Proper Jobs

    2025

    Education

    Documentary

    The presenter gets stuck in doing some of the most demanding and often dangerous jobs in the UK. Guy will fully immerse himself in his new role and undergo all the essential training, live with his co-workers, and by doing so, learn more about the people who do these jobs day in, day out
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 8 February
