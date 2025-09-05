Washington Commanders v New York Giants (Kick-off 6.00pm). Dermot O'Leary, Sam Quek and Osi Umenyiora present coverage of the week one match, which takes place at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Both of last season's matches between these NFC East rivals were tight affairs, with the Commanders winning 21-18 here and then later claiming a 27-22 triumph at MetLife Stadium, both of which helped them compile a record of 12 wins and five losses, and qualify for the play-offs. Tonight's coverage will also feature the 'game within a game' quiz element, whenever the NFL game stops in the US