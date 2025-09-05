Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 7 September
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams: Ultimate Test Season 3 | Episode 1Freddie creates several new cricket teams of teenagers across the north west. In the first episode, he faces a tough crowd when he attempts to recruit players in Liverpool, then holds try-outs for his first ever female team in Blackpool
Live: NFL Big Game Night | Washington Commanders v New York Giants 07.09Washington Commanders v New York Giants (Kick-off 6.00pm). Dermot O'Leary, Sam Quek and Osi Umenyiora present coverage of the week one match, which takes place at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Both of last season's matches between these NFC East rivals were tight affairs, with the Commanders winning 21-18 here and then later claiming a 27-22 triumph at MetLife Stadium, both of which helped them compile a record of 12 wins and five losses, and qualify for the play-offs. Tonight's coverage will also feature the 'game within a game' quiz element, whenever the NFL game stops in the US
BBC Proms | Celebrating Chineke! at the PromsClive Myrie presents from the Royal Albert Hall as Europe's first majority black and ethnically diverse orchestra celebrates its 10th anniversary. For this landmark concert, Chineke! performs Shostakovich's epic Symphony No 10 alongside classics from Coleridge-Taylor and Valerie Coleman.
LionessSpy thriller following the leader of an undercover CIA operation enlisting female operatives. Starring Zoe Saldaña
King & ConquerorHistorical drama depicting the build-up to the Battle of Hastings, following rivals Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy. Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Educating Yorkshire Season 2The return of the documentary that first aired in 2013, following life at secondary school Thornhill Community Academy in West Yorkshire.
I Fought the LawFact-based drama about a woman who fought for 17 years to repeal the double jeopardy law following the murder of her daughter. Starring Sheridan Smith
Downton AbbeyPeriod drama starring Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and Maggie Smith. When the Crawley family receive word that the King and Queen are to visit, the estate is thrown into a frenzy of preparation. As Lady Mary brings butler Carson out of retirement for the occasion, the house staff clash with the royal company, and various smaller personal dramas play out both upstairs and downstairs.
The MonkeyWhen twin brothers find their dad's monkey toy, a series of deaths start. 25 years on, a new killing spree begins. Based on Stephen King's novel.
Spinal Tap II on Radio 2Shaun Keaveny hosts as the cast of This Is Spinal Tap reveal the music from across three centuries that inspired or comforted them both as children and in the topsy turvy world of rock 'n' roll. In-character, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner share the perils of growing old in a modern music business and reveal some of their hair-brained schemes to find contentment away from the band