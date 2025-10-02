To help mark 60 years of Asian broadcasting at the BBC, Asian Network DJ Bobby Friction shares his love and knowledge of South Asian music in a look back back through the archives that celebrates some of the genre's most important and enduring acts from across the decades. With artists ranging from Lata Mangeshkar, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Ravi Shankar right through to Asian Dub Foundation, Naughty Boy and Apache Indian, Bobby's selection highlights the vast range of musical styles and sounds