Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 5 October
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- Frauds
2025
Drama
ThrillerHaving spent 10 years in prison, Bert reunites with former partner Sam with an idea for a heist. Crime thriller, starring Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker
- Rob Brydon's Honky Tonk Road Trip
2025
Documentary and factual
MusicThe actor and comedian goes on an adventure across the American south to celebrate 100 years of country music, meeting its stars, exploring the genre's roots and diving into its culture
- King & Conqueror
2025
Drama
HistoryHistorical drama depicting the build-up to the Battle of Hastings, following rivals Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy. Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
- Eva Longoria: Searching For
2023
Lifestyle
FoodThe actress explores the country's history, food and culture
- Educating Yorkshire Season 2
Documentary and factual
News and current affairsThe return of the documentary that first aired in 2013, following life at secondary school Thornhill Community Academy in West Yorkshire.
- Challenge Anneka Season 1
EntertainmentRevamp of the popular 90s show in which the host races to complete a series of challenges.
- Blackmailed: The Sextortion Killers
2025
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualReporter Tir Dhondy investigates the rise of sextortion scams targeting teenage boys on social media, including the case of 16-year-old victim Evan Boettler. Her journey leads to Nigeria, where she confronts the scammers taking part in these crimes. With unprecedented access and interviews with industry insiders, Tir exposes a disturbing online underworld and its devastating consequences
- South Asian Music at the BBC
2025
MusicTo help mark 60 years of Asian broadcasting at the BBC, Asian Network DJ Bobby Friction shares his love and knowledge of South Asian music in a look back back through the archives that celebrates some of the genre's most important and enduring acts from across the decades. With artists ranging from Lata Mangeshkar, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Ravi Shankar right through to Asian Dub Foundation, Naughty Boy and Apache Indian, Bobby's selection highlights the vast range of musical styles and sounds
- Tulsa King
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveAs Dwight's empire expands, so do his enemies – and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn't play by old-world rules.
- Peanuts at 75
Arts and culturePsychoanalyst and author Josh Cohen pays tribute to Charles Schulz's classic comic strip on its 75th anniversary, and celebrates how it can be an aid to navigating the frustrating squiggle of life. Josh unpacks the psychological truths illustrated in the comic's four main characters - Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus and Snoopy