  • Frauds

    2025

    Drama

    Thriller

    Having spent 10 years in prison, Bert reunites with former partner Sam with an idea for a heist. Crime thriller, starring Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker
  • Rob Brydon's Honky Tonk Road Trip

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Music

    The actor and comedian goes on an adventure across the American south to celebrate 100 years of country music, meeting its stars, exploring the genre's roots and diving into its culture
  • King & Conqueror

    2025

    Drama

    History

    Historical drama depicting the build-up to the Battle of Hastings, following rivals Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy. Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
  • Educating Yorkshire Season 2

    Documentary and factual

    News and current affairs

    The return of the documentary that first aired in 2013, following life at secondary school Thornhill Community Academy in West Yorkshire.
  • Challenge Anneka Season 1

    Entertainment

    Revamp of the popular 90s show in which the host races to complete a series of challenges.
  • Blackmailed: The Sextortion Killers

    2025

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    Reporter Tir Dhondy investigates the rise of sextortion scams targeting teenage boys on social media, including the case of 16-year-old victim Evan Boettler. Her journey leads to Nigeria, where she confronts the scammers taking part in these crimes. With unprecedented access and interviews with industry insiders, Tir exposes a disturbing online underworld and its devastating consequences
  • South Asian Music at the BBC

    2025

    Music

    To help mark 60 years of Asian broadcasting at the BBC, Asian Network DJ Bobby Friction shares his love and knowledge of South Asian music in a look back back through the archives that celebrates some of the genre's most important and enduring acts from across the decades. With artists ranging from Lata Mangeshkar, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Ravi Shankar right through to Asian Dub Foundation, Naughty Boy and Apache Indian, Bobby's selection highlights the vast range of musical styles and sounds
  • Tulsa King

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    As Dwight's empire expands, so do his enemies – and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn't play by old-world rules.
  • Peanuts at 75

    Arts and culture

    Psychoanalyst and author Josh Cohen pays tribute to Charles Schulz's classic comic strip on its 75th anniversary, and celebrates how it can be an aid to navigating the frustrating squiggle of life. Josh unpacks the psychological truths illustrated in the comic's four main characters - Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus and Snoopy
