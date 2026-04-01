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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Secret Garden

    Nature

    David Attenborough reveals the hidden wild world of Britain's backyards. Because even in familiar surroundings, the rules of the wild are still in force.
  • Pilgrimage Season 8

    Documentary

    History

    A group of celebrities including Ashley Banjo, Patsy Kensit and Hermione Norris explore their spirituality on a trek to Holy Island.
  • Grace Season 6

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    The tenacious detective returns to tackle more chilling crimes in this taut thriller. As tensions run high during an anti-corruption probe, Grace grapples with secrets of his own.
  • The Capture Season 3

    2026

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Don't believe what you see. In the terrifying world of deepfake technology, just who is pulling the strings? Conspiracy thriller starring Holliday Grainger and Paapa Essiedu.
  • Crookhaven

    2026

    Children's

    Drama

    12

    Drama based on JJ Arcanjo's series of novels about a teenage pickpocket inducted into a school for thieves and taught to use his skills for good
  • The Other Bennet Sister

    2026

    Drama

    Period drama based on Janice Hadlow's novel, and telling the story of the overlooked middle sister in Pride and Prejudice. Starring Ella Bruccoleri
  • The Hunger Games: the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

    2023

    Adventure

    Romance

    12

    Action adventure prequel starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler and Viola Davis, set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games. In the run-up to the Tenth Annual Hunger Games, ambitious future president Coriolanus Snow is tasked with mentoring Lucy Gray Baird, a poor but self-confident tribute from District 12 with a determination to win. But their relationship becomes more complex than Snow had anticipated.
  • The Devil's Hour

    2022

    Thriller

    Drama

    15

    A women wakes up at exactly 3.33AM every night just as a mysterious man enters her life. Psychological thriller, starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine
  • The Reunion

    Documentary

    Major public figures and campaigners reunite to discuss the events that brought them together
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 5 April
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