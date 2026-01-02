Ad

  • The Night Manager Season 2

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Pine’s past resurfaces after a chance sighting. He’s pulled into a deadly conspiracy reaching from Colombia’s jungles to the heart of MI6.
  • Back to Black

    2024

    Documentary and factual

    Drama

    15

    Biographical drama starring Marisa Abela. As her rise to international fame accelerates, London-born singer Amy Winehouse struggles to cope with life in the public eye while wrestling her private demons. Meanwhile, Amy's husband Blake, father Mitch and grandmother Cynthia make their mark on her in different ways.
  • The Million Pound Shaman Scam

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    Documentary about Hampstead fraudster Juliette D'Souza, who posed as a faith healer and conned her victims out of £1,000,000
  • The Floor

    2024

    Entertainment

    Game show

    Rob Brydon hosts the game show in which 81 contestants compete in a high-tension battle of knowledge, nerve and strategy. Standing on a vast floor made up of 81 squares, each of which represents a unique category, players go head-to-head in quick-fire duels
  • Red Eye Season 2

    2024

    Thriller

    Drama

    When a US Diplomatic Courier is murdered at Heathrow and his diplomatic bag stolen, DS Hana Li (Jing Lusi)’s investigation leads her to the US Embassy during a party for the new Ambassador to London.
  • Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Season 8

    Entertainment

    Decades of rivalry are tested as 14 British and Australian celebrities from the worlds of music, sport and entertainment go head-to-head, putting individual and national pride on the line
  • Rear Window

    1954

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    PG

    Classic thriller starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly. Confined to a wheelchair following an accident, magazine photographer Jeff Jeffries passes the time by observing the behaviour of his neighbours. One in particular catches his attention: Thorwald, a salesman he sees leaving the flat with a suitcase, and whose invalid wife has seemingly disappeared. Convinced something terrible has happened to Mrs Thorwald, Jeff and his girlfriend Lisa decide to investigate, putting themselves in deadly danger.
  • Evil
    A sceptical clinical psychologist joins a priest-in-training and a blue collar contractor as they investigate supposed abnormal events, including, demonic possession, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there's a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural's at work. Crime drama, starring Katja Herbers
  • David Bowie: Memo for Radio Show

    Documentary and factual

    The tracks mooted for a potential radio broadcast by the musician, taken from a handwritten note found among 90,000 items archived at the David Bowie Centre. Featuring music by the Beatles, Ronnie Spector, Roxy Music, Scott Walker, the Legendary Stardust Cowboy, Miles Davis, Charles Mingus, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Richard Strauss
