Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 31 August
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
I Fought the LawFact-based drama about a woman who fought for 17 years to repeal the double jeopardy law following the murder of her daughter. Starring Sheridan Smith
Educating Yorkshire Season 2The return of the documentary that first aired in 2013, following life at secondary school Thornhill Community Academy in West Yorkshire.
The InheritanceDevious game starring Elizabeth Hurley and Robert Rinder. Thirteen strangers bid to inherit the fortune of a glamorous benefactor known as The Deceased. But her final requests have a devilish twist...
King & ConquerorHistorical drama depicting the build-up to the Battle of Hastings, following rivals Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy. Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Live Super Sunday | Liverpool v ArsenalLiverpool v Arsenal (Kick-off 4.30pm). All the action from the Premier League match at Anfield. Liverpool won the title last season, with the Gunners finishing in second place, and both matches between the teams ended 2-2. Both sides further strenghtened over the summer and will be looking to make a statement by claiming all three points this time around
ParenthoodDavid Attenborough narrates footage of animals raising their young in the wild, and the challenges they face in keeping the next generation safe
Murder Case | Who Killed Kiesha?Detectives head to the market town of Elgin in November 2023 to investigate the murder of 32-year-old mother-of-two Kiesha Donaghy, whose body was discovered in her home and who had been the victim of a frenzied attack. As the officers search for key evidence and piece together information to uncover the truth, the case quickly unfolds into a complex investigation that demands relentless focus and all of the team's expertise
MiseryPsychological thriller based on the novel by Stephen King, starring James Caan and Kathy Bates. In a remote area of the Colorado Mountains, successful novelist Paul Sheldon is injured in a car accident and taken in by ex-nurse Annie Wilkes, a devoted fan of Sheldon and his fictional heroine Misery Chastain. But events take a sinister turn when the novelist allows Wilkes to read a proof of his latest book.
Sergeant CorkCrime drama set in the 1890s, starring John Barrie as a forward-thinking detective who uses the latest scientific methods to solve crimes
OriginSarah Woods' drama about the writing of Darwin's On the Origin of Species, recorded on location in his Kent home. Darwin enlists the help of his children in experiments that clarify his own thinking on animal collaboration, variation and natural selection. Starring Robert Glenister and Clare Corbett