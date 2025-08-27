Detectives head to the market town of Elgin in November 2023 to investigate the murder of 32-year-old mother-of-two Kiesha Donaghy, whose body was discovered in her home and who had been the victim of a frenzied attack. As the officers search for key evidence and piece together information to uncover the truth, the case quickly unfolds into a complex investigation that demands relentless focus and all of the team's expertise