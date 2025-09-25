Insight into the case of a British teenager who disappeared in Tenerife in the summer of 2024, and how mass online interest set conspiracy theories flying, causing a social media storm led by true-crime keyboard detectives. Featuring never-before-seen CCTV footage, previously unheard audio, the discovery of unsent messages, and access to the Slater family as they search for answers. This documentary is the only media in the world granted full access to the post-mortem, funeral and inquest