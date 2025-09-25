Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 28 September
- American Fiction
2023
Drama
Comedy
15Satirical comedy drama starring Jeffrey Wright. Author Thelonious "Monk" Ellison has trouble selling his highbrow novels. Then, when Monk - an African-American man - writes a vicious parody of best-selling "black" fiction, under the pen name "Stagg R Leigh", he accidentally starts a bidding war and becomes an overnight sensation. But for how long can the conflicted Monk keep up the lie?
- Eva Longoria: Searching For
2023
Lifestyle
FoodThe actress explores the country's history, food and culture
- Top Guns: The Next Generation
2025
Documentary and factual
News and current affairsDocumentary following a group of officers on the Advanced Flight Training Program as they look to become elite strike fighter pilots
- Rob and Rylan's Passage to India
2026
Documentary and factual
TravelRob Rinder and Rylan Clark follow in the footsteps of Rob's favourite novelist, E M Forster, and set out on a journey around India to discover the art, culture and ancient wisdom of the country with the hope it will help them lead better lives
- King & Conqueror
2025
Drama
HistoryHistorical drama depicting the build-up to the Battle of Hastings, following rivals Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy. Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
- Coldwater
2025
Drama
ThrillerA man moves his family to a rural Scottish idyll, where their new neighbours harbour a dangerous secret. Thriller, starring Andrew Lincoln
- Educating Yorkshire Season 2
Documentary and factual
News and current affairsThe return of the documentary that first aired in 2013, following life at secondary school Thornhill Community Academy in West Yorkshire.
- The Disappearance of Jay Slater
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualInsight into the case of a British teenager who disappeared in Tenerife in the summer of 2024, and how mass online interest set conspiracy theories flying, causing a social media storm led by true-crime keyboard detectives. Featuring never-before-seen CCTV footage, previously unheard audio, the discovery of unsent messages, and access to the Slater family as they search for answers. This documentary is the only media in the world granted full access to the post-mortem, funeral and inquest
- Tulsa King
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveAs Dwight's empire expands, so do his enemies – and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn't play by old-world rules.
- Actor Michael Sheen talks to Lauren Laverne and selects eight favourite recordings to take to the BBC's mythical island