  • American Fiction

    2023

    Drama

    Comedy

    15

    Satirical comedy drama starring Jeffrey Wright. Author Thelonious "Monk" Ellison has trouble selling his highbrow novels. Then, when Monk - an African-American man - writes a vicious parody of best-selling "black" fiction, under the pen name "Stagg R Leigh", he accidentally starts a bidding war and becomes an overnight sensation. But for how long can the conflicted Monk keep up the lie?
  • Top Guns: The Next Generation

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    News and current affairs

    Documentary following a group of officers on the Advanced Flight Training Program as they look to become elite strike fighter pilots
  • Rob and Rylan's Passage to India

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    Travel

    Rob Rinder and Rylan Clark follow in the footsteps of Rob's favourite novelist, E M Forster, and set out on a journey around India to discover the art, culture and ancient wisdom of the country with the hope it will help them lead better lives
  • King & Conqueror

    2025

    Drama

    History

    Historical drama depicting the build-up to the Battle of Hastings, following rivals Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy. Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
  • Coldwater

    2025

    Drama

    Thriller

    A man moves his family to a rural Scottish idyll, where their new neighbours harbour a dangerous secret. Thriller, starring Andrew Lincoln
  • Educating Yorkshire Season 2

    Documentary and factual

    News and current affairs

    The return of the documentary that first aired in 2013, following life at secondary school Thornhill Community Academy in West Yorkshire.
  • The Disappearance of Jay Slater

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    Insight into the case of a British teenager who disappeared in Tenerife in the summer of 2024, and how mass online interest set conspiracy theories flying, causing a social media storm led by true-crime keyboard detectives. Featuring never-before-seen CCTV footage, previously unheard audio, the discovery of unsent messages, and access to the Slater family as they search for answers. This documentary is the only media in the world granted full access to the post-mortem, funeral and inquest
  • Tulsa King

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    As Dwight's empire expands, so do his enemies – and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn't play by old-world rules.
  • Desert Island Discs | Episode 1

    Music

    Actor Michael Sheen talks to Lauren Laverne and selects eight favourite recordings to take to the BBC's mythical island
