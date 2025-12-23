Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Death in Paradise | Christmas Special 2025

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    The office Christmas party of a lifetime takes a dark turn when four co-workers wake up to find a stranger dead in the pool of their villa. DI Mervin Wilson and the team identify the murder weapon, but are left baffled when they find it was locked in a drawer when the murder took place - thousands of miles away from the crime scene. Meanwhile, Mervin anxiously waits to hear back from his newly discovered brother, which prevents him from getting into the festive spirit and embracing Saint Marie's Christmas celebrations. Festive instalment of the detective drama, starring Don Gilet, with guest appearances from Josie Lawrence, Kate Ashfield, Pearl Mackie and James Baxter
  • Royal Institution Christmas Lectures

    Documentary and factual

    Children's

    Great scientists, even greater questions. Mind-expanding talks and hands-on science, inspiring children and adults alike since 1825.
  • Torvill & Dean: The Last Dance

    2025

    Sport

    Entertainment

    Documentary following ice-dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as they embark on their final tour, training and preparing to say goodbye to their fans and dance on ice together one last time. The programme charts their journey throughout their final year as performers, from their preparations and last-ever TV performance on Dancing on Ice, as well as gruelling training sessions and first rehearsals for their farewell tour in Aberdeen through to the first performance of the live tour at Wembley Arena and throughout their shows across the UK
  • The Banshees of Inisherin

    2022

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Period comedy drama starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. In a small Irish community, shepherd Pádraic lives a peaceful life, until one day his best pal Colm abruptly breaks off their long-standing friendship. Hurt and confused, Pádraic can't let the issue go, and the situation soon escalates to an extreme degree.
  • Dexter Procter: The 10-Year-Old Doctor

    2025

    Children's

    Comedy

    The world’s youngest doctor investigates medical mysteries in this star-studded family comedy featuring Sue Johnston and Peter Serafinowicz. Based on the hit book by Adam Kay.
  • Titanic Sinks Tonight

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    History

    When she left Belfast in April, 1912, Titanic was the most famous ship in the world. Four days into her maiden voyage, the 'unsinkable ship' hit an iceberg in the icy waters of the Atlantic. From the crucial seconds before the collision, to the final moments when the hull sank beneath the waves, this dramatised documentary pieces together the events, minute by minute, to reveal what happened to the 2,208 passengers and crew on the night of April 14
  • Dad's Army

    1971

    Comedy

    War

    U

    Comedy adapted from the popular TV sitcom, starring Arthur Lowe, John Le Mesurier and Clive Dunn. In 1940, with a German invasion threatened, the defence of Walmington-on-Sea is in the hands of Captain Mainwaring, the bank manager, and a motley collection of townspeople who make up the Local Defence Volunteers.
  • Irish Blood

    2025

    Drama

    15

    An American lawyer travels to Ireland to learn about why her estranged father abandoned her as a child. Drama, starring Alicia Silverstone
  • Top Gun

    1986

    Action

    Drama

    12

    Blockbuster action drama starring Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is a rebellious pilot who is accepted into the air combat training programme at Miramar Naval Air Station. There he finds romance with one of his instructors as he battles to be the best.
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 28 December
Ad
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The Christmas TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching this Christmas in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad