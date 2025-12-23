Documentary following ice-dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as they embark on their final tour, training and preparing to say goodbye to their fans and dance on ice together one last time. The programme charts their journey throughout their final year as performers, from their preparations and last-ever TV performance on Dancing on Ice, as well as gruelling training sessions and first rehearsals for their farewell tour in Aberdeen through to the first performance of the live tour at Wembley Arena and throughout their shows across the UK