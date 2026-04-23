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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Cage

    Crime/detective

    Crime drama, starring Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha as two thieves who catch each other trying to rob the same casino
  • Secret Garden

    Nature

    David Attenborough reveals the hidden wild world of Britain's backyards. Because even in familiar surroundings, the rules of the wild are still in force.
  • Your Song

    Reality

    Music

    Alison Hammond hosts a touring singing showcase, in which people around the country perform the song that means the most to them
  • The Devil Wears Prada

    2006

    Comedy

    Drama

    PG

    Fashion-industry satire based on Lauren Weisberger's novel, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. When unstylish college graduate Andy Sachs gets a job as the editor's assistant on New York fashion bible Runway, she thinks it's a short cut to achieving her dream journalism career. Unfortunately her boss, Miranda Priestly, is a dragon lady, who makes Andy's existence a living hell.
  • The Conjuring: Last Rites

    2025

    Mystery

    Thriller

    15

    Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront. Supernatural mystery drama, starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson and Elliot Cowan
  • Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies

    2026

    Documentary

    Unbelievable, untold missions from inside the world of espionage-told by the spies themselves. From real-life Jason Bournes to Bin Laden's take-down, each episode delivers cliffhanger-driven stories revealing the deadly work of the CIA.
  • The Reunion Season 43 | Episode 4

    Documentary

    Kirsty Wark reunites the team behind The Big Issue, the magazine set up to help the homeless, bringing together founder John Bird with some of the writers and sellers
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 26 April
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