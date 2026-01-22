Ad

  • Confessions of a Killer

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    Two stolen lives and a 'suicide pact' that never was. In previously unbroadcast tapes, a killer coldly recounts how he got away with a double murder for 18 years.
  • The Night Manager Season 2

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Pine’s past resurfaces after a chance sighting. He’s pulled into a deadly conspiracy reaching from Colombia’s jungles to the heart of MI6.
  • Guy Martin: Proper Jobs Season 2

    Documentary and factual

    Education

    Truck mechanic Guy Martin tries his hand at some of Britain's most challenging jobs and finds out about the everyday heroes who do them.
  • Call the Midwife Season 15

    2026

    Drama

    Expect miracles. A heartwarming tale of life in London's impoverished East End. Midwives welcome new lives and care for the community in the changing times of the 50s, 60s and 70s.
  • Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Season 8

    Reality

    Entertainment

    Decades of rivalry are tested as 14 British and Australian celebrities from the worlds of music, sport and entertainment go head-to-head, putting individual and national pride on the line
  • After the Flood Season 2

    2025

    Drama

    Newly promoted detective Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle) is on the trail of a baffling new murder investigation. As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances. Jo's race to stop the killer brings her into direct conflict with powerful and influential forces within the town, ultimately drawing her into an investigation that becomes deeply personal.
  • Inside Classical | BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at 90

    Music

    Tom Service presents a concert celebrating the BBC SSO's 90th anniversary at City Halls in Glasgow, with Stephen Hough the soloist for Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor. The orchestra also plays Ayanna Witter-Johnson's Bacchanale, which was written to mark the occasion, before the National Youth Choir of Scotland and soloists Pumeza Matshikiza, Beth Taylor, John Findon and Ashley Riches join for Michael Tippett's epic oratorio A Child of Our Time
