Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 24 August
King & ConquerorHistorical drama depicting the build-up to the Battle of Hastings, following rivals Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy. Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
ParenthoodDavid Attenborough narrates footage of animals raising their young in the wild, and the challenges they face in keeping the next generation safe
The Castle: Rebuilding HistoryNorwich Castle has dominated the local skyline since 1121 and now it's being restored. Filmed over seven years, can one of Europe’s most complex heritage projects succeed and stay on budget?
Murder Case | Episode 2Part two of two. In January 2021, detectives make a crucial breakthrough in the search for Tony Parsons, leading them to the vast Auch Estate in the Highlands, where a witness has told them Tony's body is buried. The investigation takes a dramatic turn and the detectives gather evidence as they build a complex case against their suspects
BBC Proms 2025Coverage of the celebrated annual classical music festival.
Cooking with the StarsEmma Willis and Tom Allen host the celebrity cookery series where famous faces will be cooking up a storm week by week in a bid to outdo their rivals.
RidleyRetired Detective Alex Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) gets lured back into service when his former student, Carol Farman, needs his help solving a murder case.
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Season 7Fourteen celebrities - including Rebecca Loos, Louie Spence and Conor Benn - take on the most challenging special forces selection course in the world
The VeilElisabeth Moss trades a handmaid's suffering for deception in a four-part thriller written by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders. Respected MI6 agent Imogen Salter (Moss) is a veteran at undercover work and she is a valuable weapon in the ongoing battle against terrorist cells. Her boyfriend Malik (Dali Benssalah) understands the risks since he is an operative with the equivalent French agency, Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE). Imogen and Malik are recruited by CIA agent Max Peterson (Josh Charles) to work closely with him on a high-priority mission to determine if Adilah El Idrissi (Yumna Marwan) is part of an ISIS cell. Imogen must liberate Adilah from a camp near the Turkish border, gain her trust and determine if an attack on the west is imminent. However, both women are untrustworthy and a battle of guile and wits unfolds as their journey moves from Istanbul to Paris and London
The ReunionMajor public figures and campaigners reunite to discuss the events that brought them together