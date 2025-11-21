Ad

  • Prisoner 951

    2025

    Drama

    Drama based on the true story of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's imprisonment in Iran for six years. Starring Narges Rashidi and Joseph Fiennes
  • Chris McCausland: Seeing Into the Future

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Science and technology

    Whereas for many sighted people, innovations such as smartphones and voice-controlled assistants are nice things to have, for Chris as a blind person they have been life-changing. From driverless cars to AI and smart glasses, the comedian is keen to find out what the future might hold for him and travels to Silicon Valley in California and Boston's Massachusetts Institute of Technology to explore how cutting-edge technology could transform his life even more
  • Changing Ends Season 3

    2025

    Comedy

    The return of the comedy created by and starring Alan Carr. A young Alan navigates the awkward teenage years.
  • Kingdom

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Nature

    Documentary about four rival families - leopards, hyenas, wild dogs and lions - trying to claim a rich corner of Zambia as their home. Narrated by David Attenborough
  • Landman

    2025

    Drama

    Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Sam Elliott star in this series about the prospering oil rig industry of West Texas.
  • Summerwater

    2025

    Drama

    Drama based on the novel by Sarah Moss. A tragic event shakes families at a remote Scottish holiday park
  • The Great Escapers

    2025

    Lifestyle

    Entertainment

    Stars from Coronation Street, I'm a Celebrity The Chase and Loose Women compete to plan the best days out while on holiday, with three taking part in each edition
  • Mayor of Kingstown

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Mike's control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians' wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.
  • Sunday Feature

    Arts and culture

    Arts reports, cultural issues and interviews with innovators
