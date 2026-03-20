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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Crookhaven

    2026

    Children's

    Drama

    Drama based on JJ Arcanjo's series of novels about a teenage pickpocket inducted into a school for thieves and taught to use his skills for good
  • EFL Cup Live | Episode 10

    2026

    Sport

    Arsenal v Manchester City (Kick-off 4.30pm). Coverage of the final from Wembley Stadium, as the title rivals meet in the capital trying to claim the first major piece of silverware this season. City easily brushed Newcastle aside in the semi-finals thanks to a 5-1 aggregate victory, and Arsenal beat London rivals Chelsea 4-2 in their two-legged tie. Pep Guardiola's team have dominated this competition in recent years, winning six of the last 12 finals since 2014, while the Gunners haven't won this cup since 1993
  • The Capture Season 3

    2026

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Don't believe what you see. In the terrifying world of deepfake technology, just who is pulling the strings? Conspiracy thriller starring Holliday Grainger and Paapa Essiedu.
  • The Other Bennet Sister

    2026

    Drama

    Period drama based on Janice Hadlow's novel, and telling the story of the overlooked middle sister in Pride and Prejudice. Starring Ella Bruccoleri
  • Forensics: The Real CSI Season 6

    2026

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    The devil's in the detail - and every crime leaves a trace. When every minute counts, cutting-edge forensic science exposes the truth and brings dangerous criminals to justice.
  • Gone

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    The headmaster of a public school becomes the prime suspect when his wife disappears. Psychological thriller, starring Eve Myles and David Morrissey
  • The Hunt: Prey vs Predator

    Reality

    Entertainment

    Adventure reality series where contestants hunt each other through a forest, with one side winning if they can evade detection and the other seeking to capture them
  • Boarders Season 3

    2026

    Comedy

    Drama

    It’s the final term at St Gilbert’s, but our boarders are distracted with new rivals, love interests and heartbreak. Can they succeed when the odds are stacked against them?
  • Flight

    Music

    Musical

    Adura Onashile's two-part musical adaptation of Walter White's novel
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 22 March

Authors

Radio Times Staff
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