Arsenal v Manchester City (Kick-off 4.30pm). Coverage of the final from Wembley Stadium, as the title rivals meet in the capital trying to claim the first major piece of silverware this season. City easily brushed Newcastle aside in the semi-finals thanks to a 5-1 aggregate victory, and Arsenal beat London rivals Chelsea 4-2 in their two-legged tie. Pep Guardiola's team have dominated this competition in recent years, winning six of the last 12 finals since 2014, while the Gunners haven't won this cup since 1993