Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 21 September
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- Deep Ocean: Kingdom of the Coelacanth
2025
Documentary and factual
Science and technologyDavid Attenborough narrates a documentary about a team using submersibles to attempt to film a group of coelacanths, mysterious primeval fish considered to be living fossils. In rare detail, the coelacanth's mysterious movements reveal vital clues to life's journey from sea to land, unlocking secrets of evolution and survival
- Top Guns: The Next Generation
2025
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualDocumentary following a group of officers on the Advanced Flight Training Program as they look to become elite strike fighter pilots
- King & Conqueror
2025
Drama
HistoryHistorical drama depicting the build-up to the Battle of Hastings, following rivals Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy. Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
- Arsenal v Manchester City (Kick-off 4.30pm). Coverage of the Premier League match from Emirates Stadium. The hosts have had the slight upper hand in recent fixtures between these two teams, winning two and drawing three of the last five meetings. The previous fixture between the two clubs saw the hosts dismantle Pep Guardiola's side, as the Gunners picked up a 5-1 victory at this venue last season, with five different players scoring for Mikel Arteta's side
- Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams
2022
Documentary and factual
RealitySporting challenge in which Freddie Flintoff sets out to turn a group of lively teenagers from his home town of Preston into a competitive team
- Rob and Rylan's Passage to India
2026
Documentary and factual
TravelRob Rinder and Rylan Clark follow in the footsteps of Rob's favourite novelist, E M Forster, and set out on a journey around India to discover the art, culture and ancient wisdom of the country with the hope it will help them lead better lives
- Coldwater
2025
Drama
ThrillerA man moves his family to a rural Scottish idyll, where their new neighbours harbour a dangerous secret. Thriller, starring Andrew Lincoln
- Educating Yorkshire Season 2
Documentary and factual
News and current affairsThe return of the documentary that first aired in 2013, following life at secondary school Thornhill Community Academy in West Yorkshire.
- Sunday Feature | The Man Who Played the Kremlin's Tune
Arts and cultureAuthor and broadcaster Lucy Ash charts the rise and rule of Soviet composer Tikhon Khrennikov - Stalin's enforcer in the world of music. Featuring contributions from experts Marina Frolova-Walker and Pauline Fairclough