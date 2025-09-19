Arsenal v Manchester City (Kick-off 4.30pm). Coverage of the Premier League match from Emirates Stadium. The hosts have had the slight upper hand in recent fixtures between these two teams, winning two and drawing three of the last five meetings. The previous fixture between the two clubs saw the hosts dismantle Pep Guardiola's side, as the Gunners picked up a 5-1 victory at this venue last season, with five different players scoring for Mikel Arteta's side