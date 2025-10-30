Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Game of Wool: Britain's Best Knitter

    Lifestyle

    Entertainment

    Tom Daley presents a knitting challenge, in which 10 amateur contestants put their skills to the test to impress judges Di Gilpin and Shelia Greenwell
  • Man Alive

    Documentary and factual

    Vintage documentary series, featuring in-depth reports
  • Hamza's Hidden Wild Isles

    2025

    Nature

    Documentary and factual

    Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin reveals hidden wildlife gems from across the four countries of the British Isles.
  • Married to the Moonies

    Documentary and factual

    An insight into the Unification Church, a religious movement founded in South Korea in 1954 by Sun Myung Moon. The film follows three British believers as they set off for the Asian country to take part in a mass wedding. The trio undertake a condensed courtship with their potential partners, some of whom meet just a few days before the ceremony takes place
  • Riot Women

    2025

    Drama

    Drama about five women who find an escape from their chaotic lives by forming a punk band
  • Mayor of Kingstown

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Mike's control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians' wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.
  • Trigger Point Season 3

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Hold your breath… the heart-pounding thriller with Vicky McClure returns. This time, the Met’s bomb disposal experts race against time to stop a perpetrator obsessed with revenge.
  • Northanger Abbey

    Drama

    Two-part adaptation of Jane Austen's first novel, to mark the 250th Anniversary of her birth
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 2 November
Ad
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans with a subscription to Radio Times

Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad