  • Riot Women

    2025

    Drama

    Drama about five women who find an escape from their chaotic lives by forming a punk band
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    2022

    Sci-fi

    Drama

    15

    Captain Christopher Pike leads the crew of the USS Enterprise on missions in the outer reaches of space in this prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series. Starring Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong and Melissa Navia
  • Hamza's Hidden Wild Isles

    2025

    Nature

    Documentary and factual

    Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin reveals hidden wildlife gems from across the four countries of the British Isles.
  • Live Super Sunday | Liverpool v Manchester United

    Sport

    Liverpool v Manchester United (Kick-off 4.30pm). Coverage of the Premier League match from Anfield, as the North-West rivals go head to head. Arne Slot's side haven't lost to the Red Devils in five top-flight matches since a 2-1 defeat in August 2022 in Erik ten Hag's first game against Liverpool. Despite Liverpool's decent recent run against their visitors, they haven't beaten them at Anfield since the 7-0 demolition of United in March 2023
  • Tulsa King

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    As Dwight's empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew.
  • John Candy: I Like Me

    2025

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    12

    Born and raised in Ontario, John Candy became one of the defining comedy actors of his generation with scene-stealing performances in Splash!, Brewster's Millions, Spaceballs, Planes, Trains And Automobiles, Uncle Buck and Cool Runnings. He died from a heart attack in 1994, aged 43, while making Wagons East, which was released posthumously and dedicated to his memory. A feature-length documentary directed by Colin Hanks combines previously unseen archive footage, photographs and interviews to pay tribute to Candy and his impact on popular culture. People who knew him best chronicle his life and career in their own words.
  • Frauds

    2025

    Drama

    Thriller

    Having spent 10 years in prison, Bert reunites with former partner Sam with an idea for a heist. Crime thriller, starring Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker
  • Revival

    2025

    Drama

    Fantasy

    After the recently deceased are suddenly resurrected, police officer Dana Cypress investigates a murder. Supernatural horror noir, starring Melanie Scrofano
  • The Findhorn Garden

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    Sound designer Jonathan Webb listens out for audio evidence of fairies, fauns and nature spirits at the Findhorn settlement on the north east coast of Scotland. Established in 1962, the Findhorn community gained international recognition for 40lb cabbages, eight foot delphiniums, and roses that bloomed in snow, despite the founders having seemingly no gardening experience
