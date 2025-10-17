Born and raised in Ontario, John Candy became one of the defining comedy actors of his generation with scene-stealing performances in Splash!, Brewster's Millions, Spaceballs, Planes, Trains And Automobiles, Uncle Buck and Cool Runnings. He died from a heart attack in 1994, aged 43, while making Wagons East, which was released posthumously and dedicated to his memory. A feature-length documentary directed by Colin Hanks combines previously unseen archive footage, photographs and interviews to pay tribute to Candy and his impact on popular culture. People who knew him best chronicle his life and career in their own words.