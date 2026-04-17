Manchester City v Arsenal (Kick-off 4.30pm). Coverage of the Premier League match from Etihad Stadium, as the two rivals meet in a crucial game in the title race. A victory here for Arsenal would essentially give them one hand on the Premier League trophy after a 22-year wait, while a win for the hosts would put the pressure on the Gunners going into the final month of the season. Pep Guardiola's will be confident of the three points here after they beat Mikel Arteta's side 2-0 in the League Cup just under a month ago