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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century

    2026

    History

    Documentary

    Documentary exploring a century of change in Britain through the prism of Elizabeth II's life. Through archive and eyewitness reflections, the film explores how she led the monarchy through profound social, political and cultural change. With contributions from Helen Mirren, David Attenborough, Barack Obama, Tony Blair, and HM Queen Camilla
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 49 | Episode 1

    2026

    Lifestyle

    Documentary

    Fiona Bruce presents a special episode from Windsor Castle marking the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II's birth, featuring personal items and cherished mementos, including childhood clothes and the coronation gown. Fiona is given unique access to a selection of Queen Elizabeth's clothes, now part of the Royal Collection Trust and set to go on display in a special exhibition at the King's Gallery at Buckingham Palace
  • Live Super Sunday | Manchester City v Arsenal

    Sport

    Manchester City v Arsenal (Kick-off 4.30pm). Coverage of the Premier League match from Etihad Stadium, as the two rivals meet in a crucial game in the title race. A victory here for Arsenal would essentially give them one hand on the Premier League trophy after a 22-year wait, while a win for the hosts would put the pressure on the Gunners going into the final month of the season. Pep Guardiola's will be confident of the three points here after they beat Mikel Arteta's side 2-0 in the League Cup just under a month ago
  • Grace Season 6

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    The tenacious detective returns to tackle more chilling crimes in this taut thriller. As tensions run high during an anti-corruption probe, Grace grapples with secrets of his own.
  • Euphoria Season 3

    2026

    Drama

    Zendaya stars in this series that follows a group of high-school students as they navigate an unstable world.
  • Secret Garden

    Nature

    David Attenborough reveals the hidden wild world of Britain's backyards. Because even in familiar surroundings, the rules of the wild are still in force.
  • Saipan

    2025

    Documentary

    Drama

    15

    On the eve of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the Irish captain Roy Keane forfeits his place in the squad at the team's preparation base in Saipan, following a heated disagreement with the Irish manager Mick McCarthy. Drama, starring Éanna Hardwicke and Steve Coogan
  • The King's Speech

    2010

    Documentary

    Drama

    12

    Oscar-winning historical drama starring Colin Firth, Helena Bonham Carter and Geoffrey Rush. As part of his royal duties, Prince Albert is required to speak at public events, a task made all the more difficult owing to his severe stammer. The death of his father and subsequent abdication of his older brother means that "Bertie" is to be crowned king. Unconventional speech therapist Lionel Logue is enlisted to help the future George VI find his voice - and despite Logue's disregard for all things stately, the two men form an unlikely bond.
  • Your Song

    Entertainment

    Game show

    Across the country, extraordinary people perform the song that tells their story. Alison Hammond and the team give the nation’s hidden voices the audience they deserve.
  • Sunday Feature

    Arts and culture

    Arts reports, cultural issues and interviews with innovators
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 19 April
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