Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Night Manager Season 2

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Pine’s past resurfaces after a chance sighting. He’s pulled into a deadly conspiracy reaching from Colombia’s jungles to the heart of MI6.
  • After the Flood Season 2

    2025

    Drama

    Picking up a year after the first series, Jo, now a detective, investigates a new case as an unconscious man is found in a burning pile of fly-tipped waste. Jo is under pressure to find the potential killer before more people die.
  • Four Kings

    2024

    Documentary and factual

    Sport

    Documentary series about four British boxers, sparring in the ring with heavyweights Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno and middleweights Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank
  • Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

    2024

    Action

    Comedy

    12

    Supernatural adventure starring Paul Rudd, featuring Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd. The spook-hunting Spengler family joins forces with the original Ghostbusters, whose work is continuing via a secret research lab. When an ancient artefact is discovered and releases an evil force, the team must work together to prevent the dawning of a new Ice Age.
  • Call the Midwife Season 15

    2026

    Drama

    Expect miracles. A heartwarming tale of life in London's impoverished East End. Midwives welcome new lives and care for the community in the changing times of the 50s and 60s.
  • Schindler's List

    1993

    Drama

    Documentary and factual

    15

    Steven Spielberg's classic biographical drama starring Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes. In 1939, businessman Oskar Schindler, a Gentile, comes to Krakow with the idea of getting rich quickly by using cheap Jewish labour in his factory supplying the German war effort. As Jewish persecution spreads throughout Europe, Schindler, although a close associate of SS officers, finds it worth his while to protect his workers from the escalating evil around him.
  • Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Season 8

    Reality

    Entertainment

    Decades of rivalry are tested as 14 British and Australian celebrities from the worlds of music, sport and entertainment go head-to-head, putting individual and national pride on the line
  • Murdoch Mysteries Season 19

    Mystery

    Yannick Bisson is Canada's answer to Sherlock Holmes in the mystery series set in 19th-century Toronto.
  • Desert Island Discs | Adeel Akhtar, Actor

    Music

    Actor Adeel Akhtar is known for his role in Murdered by My Father, for which he won the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor in 2017. He also appeared in such productions as Utopia, Ali & Ava, Showtrial and Sherwood. He talks to Lauren Laverne about his life and career and selects eight favourite recordings to take to the BBC's mythical island
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 18 January
Ad
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad