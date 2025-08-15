Elisabeth Moss trades a handmaid's suffering for deception in a four-part thriller written by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders. Respected MI6 agent Imogen Salter (Moss) is a veteran at undercover work and she is a valuable weapon in the ongoing battle against terrorist cells. Her boyfriend Malik (Dali Benssalah) understands the risks since he is an operative with the equivalent French agency, Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE). Imogen and Malik are recruited by CIA agent Max Peterson (Josh Charles) to work closely with him on a high-priority mission to determine if Adilah El Idrissi (Yumna Marwan) is part of an ISIS cell. Imogen must liberate Adilah from a camp near the Turkish border, gain her trust and determine if an attack on the west is imminent. However, both women are untrustworthy and a battle of guile and wits unfolds as their journey moves from Istanbul to Paris and London