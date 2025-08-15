Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 17 August
ParenthoodDavid Attenborough narrates footage of animals raising their young in the wild, and the challenges they face in keeping the next generation safe
Ridley Season 2Return of the crime drama starring Adrian Dunbar as retired detective Alex Ridley and Bronagh Waugh as his former protégée, DI Carol Farman.
Mrs RobinsonFormer president of Ireland Mary Robinson tells her story, illuminating battles for justice and equality of over half a century - on the streets, in the courts, at the ballot box, and in backroom corridors of power. This documentary follows her journey from reforming constitutional lawyer and Senator to becoming a crusading UN High Commissioner
Live Super Sunday | Manchester United v ArsenalManchester United v Arsenal (Kick-off 4.30pm). All the action from the Premier League match at Old Trafford. United finished in a disappointing 15th place last term, but will be hoping for a much improved campaign after signing the likes of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. The Gunners were runners-up for the third successive season in 2024/25, and they too have strengthened their squad, with striker Viktor Gyökeres, who played under United boss Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon, among those to arrive
The Narrow Road to the Deep NorthAustralian drama based on a novel by Richard Flanagan, starring Jacob Elordi, Odessa Young and Ciarán Hinds
Smoke Sauna SisterhoodDocumentary. In a woodland smoke sauna in southern Estonia, a group of women meet to share stories of life events, traumas and other personal matters. As they also participate in traditional chants and other cleansing rituals, a portrait of mutual support takes shape.
Murder Case | Episode 1Part one of two. A look at the hunt for 63-year-old former naval officer Tony Parsons, who vanished without trace while on a solo charity cycle ride in 2017. After three years with no leads, a phone call to 999 changed everything with the caller claiming she knew what happened to Tony
Cooking with the StarsEmma Willis and Tom Allen host the celebrity cookery series where famous faces will be cooking up a storm week by week in a bid to outdo their rivals.
The VeilElisabeth Moss trades a handmaid's suffering for deception in a four-part thriller written by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders. Respected MI6 agent Imogen Salter (Moss) is a veteran at undercover work and she is a valuable weapon in the ongoing battle against terrorist cells. Her boyfriend Malik (Dali Benssalah) understands the risks since he is an operative with the equivalent French agency, Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE). Imogen and Malik are recruited by CIA agent Max Peterson (Josh Charles) to work closely with him on a high-priority mission to determine if Adilah El Idrissi (Yumna Marwan) is part of an ISIS cell. Imogen must liberate Adilah from a camp near the Turkish border, gain her trust and determine if an attack on the west is imminent. However, both women are untrustworthy and a battle of guile and wits unfolds as their journey moves from Istanbul to Paris and London
Into the WestHoratio Clare explores the extraordinary story of the red-billed chough, discussing their status as a symbol of north Wales as well as a key element of Cornish mythology. He also heads east to discover how they are now being seen in Kent for the first time in centuries