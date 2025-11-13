Ad

  • Summerwater

    Drama

    Drama based on the novel by Sarah Moss. A tragic event shakes families at a remote Scottish holiday park
  • Jools Holland's New Orleans Jukebox

    Music

    The pianist introduces a showing of his 1985 documentary Walking to New Orleans, which featured appearances from his Tube co-host Paula Yates, actor Robbie Coltrane and Squeeze drummer Gilson Lavis, with performances from New Orleans jazz and blues legends including Fats Domino, Johnnie Allan, Lee Dorsey, the Gospel Soul Children choir and the Neville Brothers. Jools reveal the stories behind the making of the film and also celebrates the music that has inspired him throughout his life and revisits some of his favourite performances from the BBC archives, with artists including Mahalia Jackson, Chris Barber & Ottilie Patterson, Louis Armstrong, Irma Thomas, Allen Toussaint and Trombone Shorty
  • Kingdom

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Nature

    Documentary about four rival families - leopards, hyenas, wild dogs and lions - trying to claim a rich corner of Zambia as their home. Narrated by David Attenborough
  • Riot Women

    2025

    Drama

    Drama about five women who find an escape from their chaotic lives by forming a punk band
  • Mayor of Kingstown

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Mike's control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians' wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.
  • King of Lies: Football's Greatest Con

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Sport

    A look at fraudster Russell King's takeover of Notts County, which set in motion a chain of events that exposed a web of deception at the heart of the project, with lasting personal and financial consequences for those involved
