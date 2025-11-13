The pianist introduces a showing of his 1985 documentary Walking to New Orleans, which featured appearances from his Tube co-host Paula Yates, actor Robbie Coltrane and Squeeze drummer Gilson Lavis, with performances from New Orleans jazz and blues legends including Fats Domino, Johnnie Allan, Lee Dorsey, the Gospel Soul Children choir and the Neville Brothers. Jools reveal the stories behind the making of the film and also celebrates the music that has inspired him throughout his life and revisits some of his favourite performances from the BBC archives, with artists including Mahalia Jackson, Chris Barber & Ottilie Patterson, Louis Armstrong, Irma Thomas, Allen Toussaint and Trombone Shorty