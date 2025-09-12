Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 14 September
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
Rob and Rylan's Passage to IndiaRob Rinder and Rylan Clark follow in the footsteps of Rob's favourite novelist, E M Forster, and set out on a journey around India to discover the art, culture and ancient wisdom of the country with the hope it will help them lead better lives
ColdwaterA man moves his family to a rural Scottish idyll, where their new neighbours harbour a dangerous secret. Thriller, starring Andrew Lincoln
TárBlack comedy drama starring Cate Blanchett. Acclaimed classical music conductor Lydia Tár finds her perfectly curated image begin to crumble when she is accused of abuses of power and sexual misconduct in the workplace. In refusing to examine her behaviour, Lydia only makes her situation worse.
King & ConquerorHistorical drama depicting the build-up to the Battle of Hastings, following rivals Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy. Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
M&S: Dress the NationAJ Odudu and Vernon Kay host as 10 amateur designers go head to head in a competition to win a dream job as a fashion designer for high street giant M&S
Educating Yorkshire Season 2The return of the documentary that first aired in 2013, following life at secondary school Thornhill Community Academy in West Yorkshire.
BBC Proms | Unmissable Moments at the Proms 2025Highlights from the world's biggest classical music festival, featuring performances by Anoushka Shankar, Pacho Flores, Liya Petrova, Nicholas McCarthy, Klaus Makela, Dalia Stasevska and Le Consort Ensemble and pieces by Vivaldi, Mendelssohn, Mahler, Vaughan Williams and Shostakovich
Surgeons: Life in Their HandsFly-on-the-wall series following the patients and staff at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney, Australia
Where the Distance ShimmersLaura Barton reflects on the shifting identity of Route 66, from migratory route to America's Main Street, to mark the 40th anniversary of it being formally decommissioned. With contributions from local historians and museum curators, she explores how the road has lived on in the collective imagination as a symbol of freedom, adventure and new beginnings, encapsulating America's concept of itself