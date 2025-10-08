Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 12 October
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- Riot Women
2025
DramaDrama about five women who find an escape from their chaotic lives by forming a punk band
- Hamza's Hidden Wild Isles
2025
Documentary and factual
Science and technologyWildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin reveals hidden wildlife gems from across the four countries of the British Isles.
- Revival
Drama
FantasyAfter the recently deceased are suddenly resurrected, police officer Dana Cypress investigates a murder. Supernatural horror noir, starring Melanie Scrofano
- The Offer
2022
Drama
Crime/detective
15Drama detailing the never-seen-before experiences of Albert S. Ruddy's making of The Godfather (1972), starring Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Dan Fogler and Burn Gorman
- Eva Longoria: Searching For
2023
Lifestyle
FoodThe actress explores the country's history, food and culture
- Tulsa King
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveAs Dwight's empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew.
- Frauds
2025
Drama
ThrillerHaving spent 10 years in prison, Bert reunites with former partner Sam with an idea for a heist. Crime thriller, starring Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker
- Educating Yorkshire Season 2
Documentary and factual
News and current affairsThe return of the documentary that first aired in 2013, following life at secondary school Thornhill Community Academy in West Yorkshire.
- Returned to Sender
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualClint Buffington combs the world's shorelines for messages in bottles, each one carrying secrets from other places and times, revealing the lengths people go for human connection