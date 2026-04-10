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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Your Song

    2006

    Music

    Comedy

    Alison Hammond hosts a touring singing showcase, in which people around the country perform the song that means the most to them
  • Olivier Awards 2026

    2026

    Documentary

    Actor and comedian Nick Mohammed hosts the biggest night in theatre with a star-studded line up from the Royal Albert Hall. Tonight marks the Olivier Awards 50th anniversary and highlights include performances from nominated musicals, Paddington the Musical, Evita, Into the Woods, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Shucked and The Producers. Elaine Paige is honoured with this year's Special Award and contenders for other big awards include Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Bryan Cranston, Giles Terera and Rachel Zegler
  • Secret Garden

    Nature

    David Attenborough reveals the hidden wild world of Britain's backyards. Because even in familiar surroundings, the rules of the wild are still in force.
  • The Capture Season 3

    2026

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Don't believe what you see. In the terrifying world of deepfake technology, just who is pulling the strings? Conspiracy thriller starring Holliday Grainger and Paapa Essiedu.
  • Savage River

    2022

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    15

    After ten years in prison Kiki Anderson is ready to move on with her life, but the community of Savage River don't forget the past that easily. Crime mystery, starring Katherine Langford, Mark Coles Smith, Robert Grubb and Cooper van Grootel
  • The Other Bennet Sister

    2026

    Drama

    Period drama based on Janice Hadlow's novel, and telling the story of the overlooked middle sister in Pride and Prejudice. Starring Ella Bruccoleri
  • Blue Moon

    2025

    Comedy

    Documentary

    15

    Biographical drama starring Ethan Hawke. Legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart spends the night of 31 March 1943 in a Manhattan bar, variously charming, offending and flirting with those he meets. As his old writing partner, Richard Rodgers, arrives to celebrate the opening of his new Broadway musical - the smash-hit Oklahoma! - the newly sober Hart begins to slip off the wagon while struggling to confront his own demons.
  • Sounds of the 70s with Bob Harris | Bob Harris at 80: A Life in Music

    Music

    In a change to the usual programme, Zoe Ball joins Bob to mark his 80th birthday, delving into the voice, the passion, the stories and the sheer love of music. She explores significant milestones in his career, including how he co-founded Time Out magazine, launching his first Radio 1 show in 1970, touring with T.Rex and presenting 1970s TV music show The Old Grey Whistle Test
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 12 April
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