Actor and comedian Nick Mohammed hosts the biggest night in theatre with a star-studded line up from the Royal Albert Hall. Tonight marks the Olivier Awards 50th anniversary and highlights include performances from nominated musicals, Paddington the Musical, Evita, Into the Woods, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Shucked and The Producers. Elaine Paige is honoured with this year's Special Award and contenders for other big awards include Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Bryan Cranston, Giles Terera and Rachel Zegler