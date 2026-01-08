Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Night Manager Season 2

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Pine’s past resurfaces after a chance sighting. He’s pulled into a deadly conspiracy reaching from Colombia’s jungles to the heart of MI6.
  • Call the Midwife Season 15

    2026

    Drama

    Expect miracles. A heartwarming tale of life in London's impoverished East End. Midwives welcome new lives and care for the community in the changing times of the 50s and 60s.
  • Murdoch Mysteries Season 19

    Mystery

    Yannick Bisson is Canada's answer to Sherlock Holmes in the mystery series set in 19th-century Toronto.
  • Murder in Monaco

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Crime/detective

    15

    Monaco, 1999. One of the world's richest men dies in his penthouse. This documentary unpacks the mysterious murder of billionaire banker, Edmond Safra.
  • Wonder

    2017

    Drama

    Family

    PG

    Drama starring Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay and Owen Wilson. Auggie, a ten-year-old boy whose face bears the marks of a genetic disorder, begins attending mainstream school for the first time, an experience which presents challenges for Auggie and his family.
  • Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Season 8

    Reality

    Entertainment

    Decades of rivalry are tested as 14 British and Australian celebrities from the worlds of music, sport and entertainment go head-to-head, putting individual and national pride on the line
  • Evil

    Drama

    A sceptical clinical psychologist joins a priest-in-training and a blue collar contractor as they investigate supposed abnormal events, including, demonic possession, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there's a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural's at work. Crime drama, starring Katja Herbers
  • 1776

    Documentary and factual

    Drama

    Two-part drama marking the 250th Anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 11 January
Ad
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad