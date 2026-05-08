Greg Davies hosts the annual ceremony from the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall. Dramas hoping to win include Blue Lights, Code of Silence, This City Is Ours, A Thousand Blows, I Fought the Law, Trespasses, What it Feels Like for a Girl and Adolescence, while the acting categories see Aimee Lou Wood and Erin Doherty going up against each twice, in both the leading and supporting actress categories