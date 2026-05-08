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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • British Academy Television Awards Season 2026 | Bafta Television Awards 2026

    2026

    Entertainment

    Documentary

    Greg Davies hosts the annual ceremony from the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall. Dramas hoping to win include Blue Lights, Code of Silence, This City Is Ours, A Thousand Blows, I Fought the Law, Trespasses, What it Feels Like for a Girl and Adolescence, while the acting categories see Aimee Lou Wood and Erin Doherty going up against each twice, in both the leading and supporting actress categories
  • Believe Me

    Drama

    Fact-based crime drama about how the victims of serial sex offender John Worboys, known as the Black Cab Rapist, were failed by the system, following their stories as they fight for justice. Starring Aimée-Ffion Edwards and Daniel Mays
  • The Iron Claw

    2023

    Documentary

    Drama

    15

    Biographical sports drama starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson. In the early 1980s, the Von Erich brothers emerge as superstars of professional wrestling under the tutelage of their tyrannical father. But the boys' success in the ring comes at great psychological cost, and over the years this already troubled family endures a series of terrible tragedies.
  • The Cage

    2026

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Crime drama, starring Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha as casino employees who catch each other taking money from the safe
  • Your Song

    Reality

    Music

    Alison Hammond hosts a touring singing showcase, in which people around the country perform the song that means the most to them
  • Trading Places

    Reality

    Young people are plunged into an immersive week-long experience of ways of life that are very different from their own
  • Hudson & Rex Season 8

    Crime/detective

    Crime series that revolves around the special partnership between dedicated detective Mark Hudson and Rex, his extraordinary former K9 dog.
  • Murdoch Mysteries Season 19

    Mystery

    Yannick Bisson is Canada's answer to Sherlock Holmes in the mystery series set in 19th-century Toronto.
  • Harry Wild Season 4

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Comedy

    From an international assassination attempt to a literary-inspired murder, Harry (Jane Seymour) and Fergus (Rohan Nedd) find themselves improving on the police solve rate as they tackle their most elusive and dangerous cases yet.
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 10 May
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