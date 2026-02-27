Ad

  • Lord of the Flies

    2026

    Drama

    Thriller

    Adaptation of William Golding's novel about a group of schoolboys stranded on a deserted island, whose attempts to build their own civilisation descend into tragedy
  • Forensics: The Real CSI Season 6

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Documentary

    The devil's in the detail - and every crime leaves a trace. When every minute counts, cutting-edge forensic science exposes the truth and brings dangerous criminals to justice.
  • The Lady

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Fact-based crime drama about Jane Andrews, a former royal aide to Sarah Ferguson who was convicted of murder. Starring Mia McKenna-Bruce and Natalie Dormer
  • Fires of the Moon

    2025

    Music

    Drama

    Welsh-language opera film, inspired by Caradog Prichard's novel Un Nos Ola Leuad, with a score performed by the Welsh National Opera Orchestra. A writer receives news that takes him on a melancholy train journey home. As he travels through the night, memories resurface, forcing him to reflect on events that led to his mother's confinement in an asylum some 30 years earlier
  • Call the Midwife Season 15

    2026

    Drama

    Expect miracles. A heartwarming tale of life in London's impoverished East End. Midwives welcome new lives and care for the community in the changing times of the 50s, 60s and 70s.
  • Romance Scams: Don't Get Caught Out

    Documentary

    Alexis Conran and his team take on the fraudsters who exploit people's desire for love and friendship, discovering that the world of dating scams is far bigger and more complex than it seems. Alexis delves into the dark world of South-east Asian scam centres to learn how criminal kingpins are raking in billions of pounds from across the world, and meets a man imprisoned in a scamming compound and forced to start online relationships with potential victims
  • Murdoch Mysteries Season 19

    Mystery

    Yannick Bisson is Canada's answer to Sherlock Holmes in the mystery series set in 19th-century Toronto.
  • Sunday Feature | Bartók and Us

    Arts and culture

    Comedian, actor and keen amateur musician Nick Mohammed examines the controversies sparked when Hungarian composer and pianist Béla Bartók brought his music to concert halls across the UK, and then into the nation's homes thanks to the arrival of music broadcasting by the BBC in the 1920s
