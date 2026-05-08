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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Miracle Club

    2023

    Comedy

    Drama

    12A

    Comedy drama starring Laura Linney, Kathy Bates, Maggie Smith and Agnes O'Casey. In 1967, three Dublin women win tickets for a Catholic pilgrimage to Lourdes. Joined tentatively by outsider Chrissie, the estranged daughter of their late friend, the group makes its way over to France, each of its number hoping for a different kind of miracle.
  • Simply Red at the BBC

    2026

    Music

    A collection of archive performances by the band, who became one of the UK's biggest and most successful bands of the 1980s and '90s, thanks to a string of modern soul classics and covers built around the voice of frontman Mick Hucknall. Among the many songs being showcased here are much-loved favourites like Stars, Holding Back the Years and Something Got Me Started, alongside covers including Money's Too Tight (to Mention), Every Time We Say Goodbye and If You Don't Know Me By Now
  • Send Help

    2026

    Comedy

    Thriller

    15

    Planning & Strategy Department savant Linda Liddle is denied the promotion she was promised. New CEO Bradley Preston repeatedly bullies and belittles Linda but she has the last laugh when the company's private jet crashes and his fate rests in the hands of the only other survivor: Linda.
  • Blankety Blank Season 5

    2025

    Game show

    Entertainment

    Bradley Walsh the comedy game show. Can he control his celebrity panel and help contestants win the coveted chequebook and pen?
  • Casualty | Episode 3

    2026

    Drama

    Soap

    Teddy and the team rally to respond to what is assumed to be a gas explosion, while Matty risks his career to cover for Stevie, who is attempting to get by without medication. Cam is devastated when he loses a patient, Flynn is suspicious about a patient's injuries, and Siobhan encourages Jan to speak to the police about the call centre hold-up
  • Monsieur Spade

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    The famous detective Sam Spade is now 60 and living as an expat in the south of France in 1963.
  • In the Psychiatrist's Chair

    Documentary

    Kirsty Young remembers Anthony Clare's interview series, talking to guests including Ann Widdecombe, Uri Geller, Hanif Kureishi and Paul Theroux and finding out about the presenter's life and incisive interview methods
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 9 May
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