A collection of archive performances by the band, who became one of the UK's biggest and most successful bands of the 1980s and '90s, thanks to a string of modern soul classics and covers built around the voice of frontman Mick Hucknall. Among the many songs being showcased here are much-loved favourites like Stars, Holding Back the Years and Something Got Me Started, alongside covers including Money's Too Tight (to Mention), Every Time We Say Goodbye and If You Don't Know Me By Now