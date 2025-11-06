Ad

  • Girlbands Forever

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Music

    Girl power and killer harmonies. Stars from All Saints, Mis-Teeq and more take a trip through the highs and lows of 90s pop and beyond - from adoration to the flip side of fame.
  • Wicked: One Wonderful Night

    2025

    Music

    Musical

    Celebrating the cultural impact of the musical Wicked, with stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performing and discussing their transformations into Elphaba and Glinda
  • Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2025

    Documentary and factual

    History

    The annual commemorative performance from the Royal Albert Hall, featuring performances from Rod Stewart, Blessing Offor, Sam Ryder, Keala Settle and the Wellermen, as well as the Central Band of the RAF, the RAF Squadronaires, the King's Colour Squadron, and The Band of HM Royal Marines. The Festival will commemorate both the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 25th anniversary of the UK Government lifting the ban on gay, lesbian, and bisexual personnel serving openly in the armed forces
  • The Celebrity Inner Circle

    2025

    Entertainment

    Game show

    Amanda Holden hosts the quiz show where contestants and their celebrity partners must outsmart each other to win big
  • Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

    2020

    Entertainment

    Game show

    The comedian hosts a Saturday-night gameshow, as contestants take on a colossal spinning wheel and answer questions in the hope of securing a cash prize.
  • The 1% Club Season 4

    Entertainment

    Lee Mack hosts the game show where 100 contestants are faced with increasingly difficult logic problems, with a top prize of £100,000 for those who can give the answer to a question that only one per cent of the population could get right.
  • Darkest Hour

    2017

    Drama

    Documentary and factual

    PG

    Second World War drama starring Gary Oldman and Lily James. Faced with the threat of Nazi invasion during the early days of the war, new British Prime Minister Winston Churchill wrestles with a history-defining decision: negotiate with Adolf Hitler, or commit the nation to fight for all it holds dear.
  • Under Milk Wood
    Dylan Thomas's play for radio about the lives and dreams of a Welsh seaside village called Llareggub. Starring Richard Burton, Hugh Griffith and Richard Bebb. First broadcast on the BBC Third Network in January 1954
