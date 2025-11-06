The annual commemorative performance from the Royal Albert Hall, featuring performances from Rod Stewart, Blessing Offor, Sam Ryder, Keala Settle and the Wellermen, as well as the Central Band of the RAF, the RAF Squadronaires, the King's Colour Squadron, and The Band of HM Royal Marines. The Festival will commemorate both the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 25th anniversary of the UK Government lifting the ban on gay, lesbian, and bisexual personnel serving openly in the armed forces