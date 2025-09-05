Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 6 September
Win WinMel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins host the interactive quiz show in which viewers get the chance to win the same prizes as the contestants playing in the studio
BBC Proms 2025 | The Planets and Star Wars at the PromsActor, comedian and amateur violinist Nick Mohammed presents a concert from August 9, with Dalia Stasevska conducting the National Youth Orchestra in John Williams' Star Wars suite, Caroline Shaw's The Observatory and Holst's The Planets
Radio 2 in the ParkHighlights from the annual musical event.
AnnikaOn her first day in the new role, Annika and the team are called in to solve the murder of a man found in the Clyde, a harpoon piercing his head.
Blood & MythWhen a series of shocking violent crimes shatter a remote native village in Northern Alaska, one man embarks on a journey to investigate a frightening paranormal connection. True crime meets a truly haunting mystery in this feature documentary.
One NightThree women confront the shocking events of their past in a six-part Australian drama created and written by Emily Ballou. Forty-year-old Simone (Nicole da Silva) has secretly penned a debut novel based on traumatic events from 20 years ago which devastated the lives of childhood best friends Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone). The release of the book stirs up uncomfortable old memories and forces a close-knit coastal community to relive traumas. Simone's fiction blurs with the sobering truth and the book threatens to poison sisterly solidarity
The BrutalistEpic period drama starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. In 1947, Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor László Tóth arrives in America. After a rocky start in this new land, he finds his luck changing when he meets a wealthy industrialist who wants László to build an ambitious community project. However, for the tormented László and his wife, Erzsébet, this commission proves both blessing and curse.
Griff's Great American SouthComedian and self-confessed travel buff Griff Rhys Jones sets out on a journey of discovery through the southern states of the United States.
Freddie Mercury: A Secret Daughter?Documentary lifting the lid on one of rock music's most fascinating and intriguing revelations, with biographer Lesley-Ann Jones claiming that Freddie Mercury fathered a child in the 1970s and had a warm and loving relationship with her. The claims that the Queen frontman was a secret father have been the subject of controversy since they emerged, and this film explores the reactions to the revelations from some of those close to Freddie
Pauline Cutting: Surgery Under SiegeSaleyha Ahsan talks to British surgeon Dr Pauline Cutting, who recounts her time under siege in 1985 while working at a small hospital inside the Bourj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Lebanon. Using a radio powered by a car battery to speak to the BBC, Dr Cutting brought global attention to the plight her patients were facing