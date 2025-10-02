Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, co-writers of the two Deadpool films, are two of the creative dynamos behind an outlandish post-apocalyptic comedy based on the turbo-charged PlayStation video game franchise. In the future, cyberterrorism has devastated entire continents and survivors of the technological meltdown create walled fortresses to protect from lawlessness and further attacks. Couriers known as milkmen drive their souped-up cars across danger-filled wastelands to ferry goods between the citadels. One milkman, John Doe (Anthony Mackie), accepts an assignment from New San Francisco's chief operating officer Raven (Neve Campbell) to collect a valuable consignment from New Chicago. If successful, John will be granted citizenship. The mission takes John though Las Vegas where he encounters resourceful car thief Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz). They joins forces to outrun a psychopathic clown named Sweet Tooth (voiced by Will Arnett), who controls the desert strip