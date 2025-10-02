Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 4 October
- Dune: Part One
2021
Drama
Action
12Epic sci-fi drama starring Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson. In the year 10,191, Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, accompany Paul's father the Duke after he is made steward of the resource-rich desert planet Arrakis. Paul begins to feel that his destiny is entwined with that of the planet, but powerful enemies of House Atreides are plotting the family's destruction.
- The Celebrity Inner Circle
2025
EntertainmentAmanda Holden hosts the quiz show where contestants and their celebrity partners must outsmart each other to win big
- Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue
2025
Drama
MysteryThe survivors of a plane crash in the Mexican jungle are unaware that a murderer lurks in their midst. Mystery, starring Eric McCormack
- Strictly Come Dancing Season 23
2025
EntertainmentDazzling routines, outrageous sets, flamboyant costumes and the occasional dance dis-aaa-ster.
- Play Dirty
2025
Drama
Crime/detective
15Shane Black, screenwriter of the Lethal Weapon movies and Iron Man 3, which he directed, orchestrates a high-stakes heist with Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield as his criminal masterminds. Based on the books written by Donald E Westlake, which inspired Point Blank and Payback, Play Dirty challenges Parker (Wahlberg) to pull off one of the most daring robberies of his career. He intends to 'reclaim' shipwrecked booty worth around one billion dollars from under the nose of a ruthless South American dictator. This daredevil plan pits Parker, associates Grofield (LaKeith Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar) and their ramshackle crew against rogue elements including the New York mob
- Twisted Metal
2023
Drama
Action
15Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, co-writers of the two Deadpool films, are two of the creative dynamos behind an outlandish post-apocalyptic comedy based on the turbo-charged PlayStation video game franchise. In the future, cyberterrorism has devastated entire continents and survivors of the technological meltdown create walled fortresses to protect from lawlessness and further attacks. Couriers known as milkmen drive their souped-up cars across danger-filled wastelands to ferry goods between the citadels. One milkman, John Doe (Anthony Mackie), accepts an assignment from New San Francisco's chief operating officer Raven (Neve Campbell) to collect a valuable consignment from New Chicago. If successful, John will be granted citizenship. The mission takes John though Las Vegas where he encounters resourceful car thief Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz). They joins forces to outrun a psychopathic clown named Sweet Tooth (voiced by Will Arnett), who controls the desert strip
- Rosalie
2023
Drama
History
15Period drama based on a true story, starring Nadia Tereszkiewicz and Benoît Magimel. In 1870s Brittany, tavern owner Abel seeks a way out of his debt by arranging to marry a woman for her dowry. However, Rosalie has a secret that she has hidden from the world - she has copious hair on her face and body - and it's not until the pair marry that Abel makes the discovery for himself.
- The Essex Murders: Who Killed Goldfinger?
Documentary and factualInvestigating the unsolved 2015 murder of John Palmer, who was nicknamed Goldfinger after his involvement in melting down gold from the 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery
- Swiped
2025
Drama
History
15In 2012 Los Angeles, 92% of tech companies are led by men and Whitney Wolfe (Lily James) is determined to shatter that glass ceiling. She is in the right place at the right time to impress Hatch Labs team leader Sean Rad (Ben Schnetzer), who appoints her Marketing Director of a fledgling customer loyalty reward program called Cardify. Whitney's attention is drawn to a different project, a dating app which invites users to swipe left or right to register their interest. Supported by colleague Tisha (Myha'la), Whitney plays a pivotal role in the birth of Tinder and flourishes until her close personal relationship with another co-founder, Justin Mateen (Jackson White), sours and the boys club closes ranks
- One Last Chance to See
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualKatherine Rundell rediscovers Douglas Adams and Mark Carwardine's 1989 book and radio series Last Chance to See, documenting their journeys around the world in search of endangered species. Featuring a new interview with Carwardine and an archive recording of Adams from 2001, just a month before his death