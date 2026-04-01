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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Hidden Assets Season 3

    2025

    Crime/detective

    A brutal family murder pulls DS Claire Wallace into a case spanning Ireland and Spain's Basque country. In pursuit of 27 million euros in stolen funds, she and detective Jon Beitia race to expose links to an Irish ex-con and a smuggling network.
  • Heated Rivalry

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    Drama starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie about two ice-hockey players whose on-ice animosity conceals a secret romance between the two
  • Flaming Feasts

    2025

    Food

    Lifestyle

    Chef Chris "Flamebaster" Roberts takes his passion on the road across his beloved Wales to celebrate Welsh food, Welsh producers and Welsh communities. Hooking up with renowned chefs, producers and local characters, he showcases top foodie destinations and cooks his go-to dishes along the way
  • Death on the Nile

    1978

    Drama

    Mystery

    PG

    Murder mystery based on Agatha Christie's novel, starring Peter Ustinov, David Niven and Bette Davis. Belgian detective Hercule Poirot investigates the murder during a Nile cruise of beautiful but spoilt American heiress Linnet Ridgeway. The problem is, everyone on board has a motive.
  • Doctor Who (1963–1996) Season 3

    1965

    Drama

    Sci-fi

    The Daleks hatch their deadliest plan. Although Steven and Vicki leave the TARDIS, the Doctor is briefly joined by Dodo and Katarina followed by Ben and Polly.
  • Celebrity Sabotage

    2025

    Entertainment

    Reality

    Prank show in which Joel Dommett, Judi Love, Sam Thompson and GK Barry work together to sabotage unsuspecting members of the public who think they are participating in new ITV shows
  • Bill Bailey's Vietnam

    2025

    Travel

    Documentary

    The comedian travels across the country on the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of US forces from Saigon
  • The Man in My Basement

    2025

    Horror

    Thriller

    15

    Charles Blakey is on the brink of losing his ancestral home in Sag Harbor. Mysterious businessman Anniston Bennet approaches Charles with an offer to rent his basement for the summer for $1000 a week. His money could help Charles to cling onto the property
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 4 April
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