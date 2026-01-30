Ad

  • Phil Collins - Eras: In Conversation

    Music

    Zoe Ball sits down with legend Phil Collins for an exclusive conversation, encompassing everything from Phil's earliest aspirations as a kid with a drum set to his poignant reflections at the other end of an incredible career. Featuring special appearances from Robert Plant, Mike Rutherford and Phil's son, Nic Collins - with Phil reflecting on the private price he paid for so much success, as well as the health struggles that have left him unable to play the drums in recent years.
  • Cocaine Bear

    2023

    Comedy

    Thriller

    15

    Comedy horror starring Keri Russell. A black bear stumbles across an abandoned stash of cocaine in a Tennessee forest. When it eats some of the drug, the bear is sent on a violent rampage, endangering various hikers, rangers and drug dealers, as well as nurse Sari - whose daughter has skipped school to spend a day in the woods.
  • Waiting for the Out

    2026

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Drama starring Josh Finan as a teacher leading a philosophy class in a prison, a job that forces him to question his own past
  • Gladiators Season 3

    2026

    Entertainment

    The Gladiators are back! Bradley and Barney Walsh host a new series as determined Contenders battle superhuman Gladiators in brutal events, before facing the dreaded Eliminator.
  • Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Drama

    12A

    On the cusp of stardom, New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen struggles with the ghosts of his past as he records the album Nebraska in the early '80s. Musical docudrama, starring Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong and Paul Walter Hauser
  • Afire

    2023

    Drama

    Comedy

    12A

    Drama starring Thomas Schubert and Paula Beer. Struggling to complete his second novel, author Leon accompanies his artist friend on a creative retreat in northern Germany. Arriving at their remote holiday home, both are surprised to find a young woman, Nadja, already staying there. Over the coming days, emotions run wild among the group while ecological disaster brews just a few miles away.
  • Blackshore

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    15

    Mystery thriller about a detective investigating a missing persons case that takes her back to her home town and makes her face her traumatic past. Lisa Dwan stars
  • The Book of Clarence

    2023

    Comedy

    Action

    15

    Biblical comedy starring LaKeith Stanfield. In AD 33 Jerusalem, debt-ridden criminal Clarence, the ne'er-do-well atheist brother of apostle Thomas, decides to make some much-needed cash by posing as a new messiah. But learning the same "tricks" as Jesus Christ proves tougher than initially assumed.
  • Opera on 3 | Strauss's Arabella

    Music

    Debra Lew Harder and Ira Siff present a performance of Richard Strauss's Arabella from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, with Rachel Willis-Sørensen in the title role. Set in the urban melting pot of Vienna around the 1860s, the opera's plot revolves around the Waldner family's attempts to keep up appearances as a member of the Austrian landed gentry. Having consulted a fortune teller about the state of the family finances, Countess Adelaide von Waldner, sung by mezzo Karen Cargill, learns about a possible marriage on the cards for her daughter Arabella that might raise the family out of debt. The clairvoyant warns, however, about the danger posed by a second daughter Zdenka, who the matriarch raised as a boy to save the family from the ruinous expense of introducing two daughters into society. In this sumptuous production by director Otto Schenk, bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny takes the role of the dashing count who sweeps Arabella off her feet, with bass Brindley Sherratt performing as patriarch Count Waldner, while tenor Pavol Breslik inhabits the role of Matteo - the young lieutenant and suitor of Arabella - with whom Zdenka has fallen in love. With the dramatic love triangle duly sprung, Strauss's compositional way with the soprano voices is showcased magnificently, and his orchestral craftsmanship evident in the touching final scene, where the listener is transported into a musical experience of forgiveness, wisdom, and the burgeoning of true love. Richard Strauss: Arabella. Rachel Willis-Sørensen (soprano: Arabella), Louise Alder (soprano: Zdenka), Karen Cargill (mezzo: Adelaide), Julie Roset (soprano: Fiakermilli), Pavol Breslik (tenor: Matteo), Tomasz Konieczny (bass-baritone: Mandryka), Brindley Sherratt (bass: Waldner), Orchestra and Chorus of the Metropolitan Opera, New York, Nicholas Carter (conductor)
