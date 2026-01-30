Debra Lew Harder and Ira Siff present a performance of Richard Strauss's Arabella from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, with Rachel Willis-Sørensen in the title role. Set in the urban melting pot of Vienna around the 1860s, the opera's plot revolves around the Waldner family's attempts to keep up appearances as a member of the Austrian landed gentry. Having consulted a fortune teller about the state of the family finances, Countess Adelaide von Waldner, sung by mezzo Karen Cargill, learns about a possible marriage on the cards for her daughter Arabella that might raise the family out of debt. The clairvoyant warns, however, about the danger posed by a second daughter Zdenka, who the matriarch raised as a boy to save the family from the ruinous expense of introducing two daughters into society. In this sumptuous production by director Otto Schenk, bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny takes the role of the dashing count who sweeps Arabella off her feet, with bass Brindley Sherratt performing as patriarch Count Waldner, while tenor Pavol Breslik inhabits the role of Matteo - the young lieutenant and suitor of Arabella - with whom Zdenka has fallen in love. With the dramatic love triangle duly sprung, Strauss's compositional way with the soprano voices is showcased magnificently, and his orchestral craftsmanship evident in the touching final scene, where the listener is transported into a musical experience of forgiveness, wisdom, and the burgeoning of true love. Richard Strauss: Arabella. Rachel Willis-Sørensen (soprano: Arabella), Louise Alder (soprano: Zdenka), Karen Cargill (mezzo: Adelaide), Julie Roset (soprano: Fiakermilli), Pavol Breslik (tenor: Matteo), Tomasz Konieczny (bass-baritone: Mandryka), Brindley Sherratt (bass: Waldner), Orchestra and Chorus of the Metropolitan Opera, New York, Nicholas Carter (conductor)