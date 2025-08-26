Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 30 August
BBC Proms 2025 | Soul Revolution with Trevor NelsonThe broadcaster presents a Prom celebrating soul music recorded at the Royal Albert Hall on August 3, with the BBC Concert Orchestra joined by vocalists Beverley Knight, Jacob Lusk, Reginald Mobley, Tony Momrelle, James Emmanuel, Annahstasia and the LJ Singers. The orchestra and conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser trace a path from spirituals through gospel to soul, revealing the role of these genres in supporting the US civil rights movement. Inspirational tracks made famous by Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and Aretha Franklin rub shoulders with hidden gems in a celebration of music that gave a voice to disenfranchised people and fostered a sense of community
Annika Season 2A phone with a brutal drowning recorded on it is handed in to MHU headquarters, and the MHU are sent to Edinburgh to investigate the death of a recently released prisoner.
The Big Drought of 1975Beginning in May 1975, Britain was gripped by a record-breaking spell of erratic weather that stretched for 16 long months. This extraordinary period culminated in the Standpipe Drought of 1976, where across the country thousands of households had to rely on communal outdoor taps for their water. Featuring archive footage and first-hand accounts from famous faces including John Kettley, Toyah Willcox, Don Letts, Tony Blackburn, Ann Widdecombe and Neil Kinnock, this documentary tells the compelling story of the drought and its enduring legacy
One NightThree women confront the shocking events of their past in a six-part Australian drama created and written by Emily Ballou. Forty-year-old Simone (Nicole da Silva) has secretly penned a debut novel based on traumatic events from 20 years ago which devastated the lives of childhood best friends Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone). The release of the book stirs up uncomfortable old memories and forces a close-knit coastal community to relive traumas. Simone's fiction blurs with the sobering truth and the book threatens to poison sisterly solidarity
Dark Hearts Season 2An elite military unit take on a high-risk extraction operation in war-torn Iraq.
I Am Joe FrazierA celebration of the rise of a humble but driven boxing perfectionist who triumphantly emerged from Muhammad Ali's long shadow to become the Heavyweight Champion of the World and redefined greatness in his own image.
The NorthmanHistorical action adventure starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Claes Bang. Viking nobleman Amleth spends years in exile, bent on pursuing revenge against his uncle Fjölnir, who murdered Amleth's father and married his mother, Gudrún. When he hears of Fjölnir's own exile into the Icelandic wilderness, Amleth spies his chance...
The Day Diana DiedPiecing together the critical hours following the news of the Princess of Wales' death and examining key decisions made by the Royal Household, newsrooms and Tony Blair's government. This programme looks at the moment the Queen was informed about Diana's death in Paris, and follows the return of her body to British soil. Featuring contributions from Tina Brown, Colin Tebbutt, Dickie Arbiter and Ian Hislop
The Suicide SquadSupervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a rag-tag bunch of cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. James Gunn's comic-book adventure comedy, starring Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and John Cena, with the voice of Sylvester Stallone
The Documentary | Paul McCartney: Beatles and BeyondThe Bangles' Susanna Hoffs celebrates the life and legacy of Sir Paul McCartney, from his Liverpool roots to Beatlemania and beyond