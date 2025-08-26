The broadcaster presents a Prom celebrating soul music recorded at the Royal Albert Hall on August 3, with the BBC Concert Orchestra joined by vocalists Beverley Knight, Jacob Lusk, Reginald Mobley, Tony Momrelle, James Emmanuel, Annahstasia and the LJ Singers. The orchestra and conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser trace a path from spirituals through gospel to soul, revealing the role of these genres in supporting the US civil rights movement. Inspirational tracks made famous by Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and Aretha Franklin rub shoulders with hidden gems in a celebration of music that gave a voice to disenfranchised people and fostered a sense of community