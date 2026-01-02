Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Waiting for the Out

    2016

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Drama, starring Josh Finan as a teacher leading a philosophy class in a prison, a job that forces him to question his own past
  • Bowie: The Final Act

    Documentary and factual

    From a career low to his greatest reinvention - the story of how David Bowie transformed mortality into his masterpiece album Blackstar
  • Space Shuttle Challenger: Days that Shocked the World

    Documentary and factual

    On 28 January 1986, the space shuttle Challenger disintegrated just 73 seconds into flight, with the loss of all seven astronauts on board. One of the astronauts was Christa McAuliffe, a teacher from New Hampshire who beat 10000 applicants to be selected as the first person to fly to space not from NASA. This documentary explores the reasons behind the tragedy, through the personal testimony of the crew's families and colleagues, and the engineers who were working behind the scenes
  • The Weakest Link Season 5

    2025

    Entertainment

    Comedian Romesh Ranganathan presides over another series of the backstabbing, big-money game show. Can the contestants create a chain of answers and avoid being the weakest link?
  • 40 Duets at the BBC

    2026

    Music

    A selection from the BBC's music archives showcasing those hits that saw artists and acts joining forces to bring something new and unique to the UK charts. These are some of the biggest and best collaborations that remain classics to this day, featuring George Michael and Aretha Franklin, Eminem and Dido, Nelly and Kelly Rowland, Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush, Meat Loaf and Cher, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, and Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan
  • The 1% Club Season 3

    Entertainment

    Lee Mack hosts the game show where 100 contestants are faced with increasingly difficult logic problems, with a top prize of £100,000 for those who can give the answer to a question that only one per cent of the population could get right.
  • The Masked Singer Season 7

    2025

    Entertainment

    Reality

    The all-singing extravaganza is back - bigger and bolder than ever, with more unmaskings, more epic outfits, and more jaw-dropping celebrity reveals!
  • Taskmaster | Episode 2

    Entertainment

    Comedy

    Greg Davies presents the second in a two-part seasonal special in which TV chef and musician Big Zuu, former footballer Jill Scott, actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, singer Sam Ryder and Countdown lexicographer Susie Dent take on a range of offbeat challenges, all set by Alex Horne
  • Bridesmaids

    2011

    Comedy

    Romance

    15

    Comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Rose Byrne. After Lillian announces her engagement, she asks her lifelong pal Annie to be her maid of honour. However, Annie's life is in a mess, and she finds herself losing control over the bachelorette party to Lillian's seemingly perfect new friend Helen.
  • Robert Graves and I Claudius, L Years On

    Arts and culture

    Poet Michael Symmons Roberts takes a look back at life of the creator of the iconic ancient Roman drama on its 50th anniversary. Through exploring the rich archive of Graves himself, along with conversations with members of his family, Michael investigates Graves's extraordinary life and literary legacy
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 3 January
Ad
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad