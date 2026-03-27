Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Inside Britain's National Parks

    2026

    Documentary

    Science and technology

    Documentary following the work of biologists and conservationists as they work year-round to protect the biodiversity of Britain's 15 national parks
  • Hidden Assets Season 3

    2025

    Crime/detective

    A brutal family murder pulls DS Claire Wallace into a case spanning Ireland and Spain's Basque country. In pursuit of 27 million euros in stolen funds, she and detective Jon Beitia race to expose links to an Irish ex-con and a smuggling network.
  • Gladiators Season 3

    2026

    Entertainment

    The Gladiators are back! Bradley and Barney Walsh host a new series as determined Contenders battle superhuman Gladiators in brutal events, before facing the dreaded Eliminator.
  • Dune: Part Two

    2023

    Adventure

    Romance

    12

    Epic sci-fi drama starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. With the evil Harkonnen family back in charge of Arrakis, deposed heir Paul Atreides and his mother have taken refuge with the native Fremen in the planet's perilous desert wasteland. Paul becomes close with Fremen warrior Chani and begins to demonstrate powers that persuade her people to aid in the young man's plan to avenge his father and take back control.
  • The Walsh Sisters

    2025

    Drama

    Walsh siblings Claire, Rachel, Maggie, Anna, and Helen grapple with personal challenges, relationships, and the complexities of modern life.
  • The Ipcress File

    1965

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    PG

    Spy thriller starring Michael Caine. Intelligence agent Harry Palmer is plunged into the shabby and treacherous world of counter-espionage as he uncovers a bizarre "brain drain" among scientists. Nobody can be trusted and nothing is what it seems.
  • Chernobyl: 48 Hours To Escape

    Documentary

    Documentary following the first 48 hours following the explosion at the nuclear power plant, charting the safety test that led to the disaster, the heroic efforts to prevent a second even worse explosion, and the evacuation of 50,000 people from the nearby city of Pripyat. Featuring contributions from first-hand witnesses, including the chief operator and medical personnel, historians and professors of radiochemistry
  • Togo

    2019

    Adventure

    Family

    PG

    Adventure based on a true story, starring Willem Dafoe. Siberian husky Togo is thought to be too small to make the grade as a sled dog, but he is made of stronger stuff than his handler, Leonhard, thinks. Togo comes into his own when diphtheria strikes Leonhard's town in 1925 and the only serum available is 600 miles away across the frozen wastes of Alaska.
  • The Ghosts of Maida Vale

    Documentary

    Matthew Sweet summons the spirits from the famous BBC Maida Vale recording studios, showcasing archive interviews with some of the mnay acts who have performed here, including Jarvis Cocker, Annie Nightingale, Squeeze, Beyoncé, John Peel, Adam Ant and the Beatles. The programme also includes reminiscences from the worlds of classical music, radio drama, wartime propaganda and the electronic music pioneers of the world famous BBC Radiophonic Workshop
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 28 March
Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe for £1 per week

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad