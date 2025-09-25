Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 27 September
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue
2025
Drama
MysteryA plane carrying ten people crashes into the Mexican jungle, leaving them stranded. As they are murdered one by one, the remaining survivors must solve the mystery of who is killing them.
- Strictly Come Dancing Season 23
2025
EntertainmentDazzling routines, outrageous sets, flamboyant costumes and the occasional dance dis-aaa-ster.
- Canada v England (Kick-off 4.00pm). Coverage of the final, which comes from Allianz Stadium Twickenham in London. New Zealand edged a thrilling contest 34-31 against England in the last final three years ago in Auckland, but with the Red Roses now the team holding home advantage, and showing good form against France in the semi-finals, they will be hopeful of going one better this time around. However, they face a tough test against the Canadians, who won 34-19 against the holders in the last four
- Supersonic
2016
Music
Documentary and factual
15Music documentary from the director of Spike Island, charting the birth and rise of Oasis, the Manchester group fronted by Noel and Liam Gallagher, one of the bands that defined Britpop in the 1990s.
- All Creatures Great and Small
1978
Drama
Comedy
PGThe very first episode of the classic veterinary drama series. Newly qualified James arrives in the Yorkshire town of Darrowby to be interviewed for his first job.
- Fly
2023
Documentary and factual
News and current affairsDocumentary following three couples at the forefront of base jumping, one of the world's deadliest sports
- Ainsley's Good Mood Food
2021
Lifestyle
FoodAinsley Harriott celebrates delicious food that gives people a boost, showcasing the flavours, ingredients and methods that go into creating spirit-lifting meals
- Evil Does Not Exist
2023
Drama
12ADrama starring Hitoshi Omika. A pair of public relations representatives are sent to a remote mountain village to gather local reactions to a proposed glamping site. Meeting only with negative comments, the PR team tries to manage the villagers' fears by working to charm local handyman Takumi. But the gruff and principled Takumi proves a hard nut to crack.
- My Darling Clementine
1946
Drama
Western
PGClassic western starring Henry Fonda, Victor Mature and Linda Darnell. Marshal Wyatt Earp tries to clean up the lawless western town of Tombstone with the help of his brothers and gambler Doc Holliday. But trouble with the Clanton Gang leads to the legendary "gunfight at the OK Corral".
- Julie Andrews: The Fans' Story
Music
News and current affairsContributors including Tim Rice, Cameron Mackintosh, Elaine Paige, Patti Lupone, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Marisha Wallace, Jane McDonald, La Voix, Pixie Lott, Kerry Ellis and Sandi Toksvig - all of whom who have worked alongside her or have been inspired by Julie Andrews - share memories of how she has influenced their lives