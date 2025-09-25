Ad

  • Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue

    2025

    Drama

    Mystery

    A plane carrying ten people crashes into the Mexican jungle, leaving them stranded. As they are murdered one by one, the remaining survivors must solve the mystery of who is killing them.
  • Live Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 | Women's Rugby World Cup Final 2025: Canada v England

    2025

    Sport

    Canada v England (Kick-off 4.00pm). Coverage of the final, which comes from Allianz Stadium Twickenham in London. New Zealand edged a thrilling contest 34-31 against England in the last final three years ago in Auckland, but with the Red Roses now the team holding home advantage, and showing good form against France in the semi-finals, they will be hopeful of going one better this time around. However, they face a tough test against the Canadians, who won 34-19 against the holders in the last four
  • Supersonic

    2016

    Music

    Documentary and factual

    15

    Music documentary from the director of Spike Island, charting the birth and rise of Oasis, the Manchester group fronted by Noel and Liam Gallagher, one of the bands that defined Britpop in the 1990s.
  • All Creatures Great and Small

    1978

    Drama

    Comedy

    PG

    The very first episode of the classic veterinary drama series. Newly qualified James arrives in the Yorkshire town of Darrowby to be interviewed for his first job.
  • Fly

    2023

    Documentary and factual

    News and current affairs

    Documentary following three couples at the forefront of base jumping, one of the world's deadliest sports
  • Ainsley's Good Mood Food

    2021

    Lifestyle

    Food

    Ainsley Harriott celebrates delicious food that gives people a boost, showcasing the flavours, ingredients and methods that go into creating spirit-lifting meals
  • Evil Does Not Exist

    2023

    Drama

    12A

    Drama starring Hitoshi Omika. A pair of public relations representatives are sent to a remote mountain village to gather local reactions to a proposed glamping site. Meeting only with negative comments, the PR team tries to manage the villagers' fears by working to charm local handyman Takumi. But the gruff and principled Takumi proves a hard nut to crack.
  • My Darling Clementine

    1946

    Drama

    Western

    PG

    Classic western starring Henry Fonda, Victor Mature and Linda Darnell. Marshal Wyatt Earp tries to clean up the lawless western town of Tombstone with the help of his brothers and gambler Doc Holliday. But trouble with the Clanton Gang leads to the legendary "gunfight at the OK Corral".
  • Julie Andrews: The Fans' Story

    Music

    News and current affairs

    Contributors including Tim Rice, Cameron Mackintosh, Elaine Paige, Patti Lupone, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Marisha Wallace, Jane McDonald, La Voix, Pixie Lott, Kerry Ellis and Sandi Toksvig - all of whom who have worked alongside her or have been inspired by Julie Andrews - share memories of how she has influenced their lives
