Canada v England (Kick-off 4.00pm). Coverage of the final, which comes from Allianz Stadium Twickenham in London. New Zealand edged a thrilling contest 34-31 against England in the last final three years ago in Auckland, but with the Red Roses now the team holding home advantage, and showing good form against France in the semi-finals, they will be hopeful of going one better this time around. However, they face a tough test against the Canadians, who won 34-19 against the holders in the last four