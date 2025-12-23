Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Judi Dench: Shakespeare, My Family and Me

    Documentary and factual

    Judi Dench, perhaps our greatest Shakespearean actor, puts acting to one side as she turns detective to solve a mystery from her family’s past. Did Judi’s ancestor meet her hero William Shakespeare?
  • Elvis

    2022

    Drama

    Romance

    12

    Musical biopic starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. In the mid 1950s, low-level huckster Colonel Tom Parker discovers the young singer Elvis Presley and becomes his manager. Over the next two decades, Elvis experiences highs and lows as one of the most famous artists on the planet. But the debt-ridden Parker grows ever more controlling of his young cash cow.
  • The Hunting Wives

    2025

    Drama

    Mystery

    A woman is drawn into the glamorous, dangerous world of a socialite and her elite clique. American drama, starring Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman
  • The Seven Year Itch

    1955

    Comedy

    Romance

    PG

    A bored publisher revels in his new-found freedom after his wife and son go away to the country. When a beautiful but naive actress moves in upstairs, he is tempted to turn his fantasies of an affair with her into reality. But even in his dreams, his conscience has a way of tripping him up. Billy Wilder's comedy, starring Marilyn Monroe, Tom Ewell, Evelyn Keyes and Oscar Homolka
  • Lives Well Lived

    Documentary and factual

    A look back at the lives of famous people who died this year
  • Wheel of Fortune Season 3 | Episode 1

    2025

    Entertainment

    Graham Norton hosts a festive edition of the game show, with Craig and his daughter Erin, along with mother-and-daughter duos Sue and Kaye, and Sheesh and Suki competing in the hope of unwrapping a grand prize of £50,000. The contestants spin the famous wheel and guess letters in words or phrases to solve a series of puzzles
  • The Phoenician Scheme

    2025

    Comedy

    Action

    15

    Wealthy businessman Zsa-Zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists and determined assassins. Writer/director Wes Anderson's comedy, starring Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera
  • The Good Ship Murder

    2023

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    Crime drama starring Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley. A former detective working as a singer on a cruise ship investigates a series of murders with the help of the ship's first officer.
  • How the Muppet Show Began in Britain

    Documentary and factual

    Puppeteer Louise Gold celebrates The Muppet Show's anarchic birth in Britain in the mid-1970s, and examines the show's impact on the landscape of British children's television. Featuring archive interviews with guest stars Petula Clark and Twiggy, Michael Grade, and Muppet legend Dave Goelz, who still plays Gonzo
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 27 December
Ad
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The Christmas TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching this Christmas in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad