  • Michael McIntyre's The Wheel Season 6

    2025

    Entertainment

    Michael McIntyre hosts a game show packed with huge stars, big laughs and a giant spinning wheel. Can the contestants, guided by celebrity experts, answer their way to a fortune?
  • Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue

    2025

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    The survivors of a plane crash in the Mexican jungle are unaware that a murderer lurks in their midst. Mystery, starring Eric McCormack
  • Edward Scissorhands

    1990

    Fantasy

    Drama

    PG

    Fantasy starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. Edward is a man-made boy built by an inventor whose sudden death leaves his creation with sharp metal shears instead of hands. After he is discovered by an Avon lady, who takes him home to her family, Edward is greeted with curiosity by the outside world.
  • The Crime Is Mine

    2023

    Crime/detective

    Comedy

    15

    Penniless aspiring actress Madeleine Verdier is surprised to find herself accused of the murder of a powerful theatre producer. Her equally impoverished roommate Pauline Mauleon, an aspiring lawyer, persuades her that a sensational trial is all that is needed to give her career a much-needed boost. French period crime comedy, starring Nadia Tereszkiewicz and Isabelle Huppert
  • Great British Train Journeys from Above

    Documentary and factual

    Travel

    All aboard in celebration of 200 years of train travel. Hugh Bonneville narrates as cutting-edge drones showcase the most iconic steam rail journeys in Britain.
  • The Zone of Interest

    2023

    Drama

    War

    12A

    Wartime drama starring Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller. In 1943, Nazi officer Rudolf Höss receives a promotion and moves his wife and their five children into a beautiful house next to his new workplace: Auschwitz concentration camp. Over the following months, the family enjoys its idyllic lifestyle. Can anything mar their sunny days?
  • Pearl

    2022

    Horror

    Romance

    15

    In 1918 Texas, teenager Pearl dreams of becoming a dancer in Hollywood in direct opposition to her domineering German immigrant mother. The projectionist of the local cinema fans the flames of the teenager's rebellion and mother and daughter clash violently. Horror, starring Mia Goth and David Corenswet
  • Daddy Issues

    2024

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    15

    Sitcom starring Aimee Lou Wood as a woman who gets unexpectedly pregnant, forcing her to move into a flatshire with her domestically inept father (David Morrissey)
  • Aleister Crowley - Master of the Dark Arts

    Documentary and factual

    Paul Morley explores the scandalous life and lasting influence of defiant nonconformist Aleister Crowley who branded himself The Great Beast in the 1920s and is still celebrated by rock stars, adopted by metal musicians and invoked in popular culture today
Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 25 October
