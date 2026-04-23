As King Charles III prepares for a historic US visit, this documentary looks at the relationship between the royal family and US presidents down the years. Cameras go behind the scenes to reveal what really happens when the world's most famous family meets the world's most powerful person. With insights from royal and White House insiders past and present and presidential relatives, including 97-year-old Selwa Roosevelt, as well as Ronald Reagan's social secretary Gahl Burt and journalist Kate Andersen Brower