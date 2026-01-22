Ad

  • The Zone of Interest

    2023

    Drama

    History

    12A

    Wartime drama starring Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller. In 1943, Nazi officer Rudolf Höss receives a promotion and moves his wife and their five children into a beautiful house next to his new workplace: Auschwitz concentration camp. Over the following months, the family enjoys its idyllic lifestyle. Can anything mar their sunny days?
  • Waiting for the Out

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Drama starring Josh Finan as a teacher leading a philosophy class in a prison, a job that forces him to question his own past
  • Dolly Parton at the BBC

    2022

    Music

    A selection of archive appearances by the country superstar on the BBC, including performances of Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream and Here You Come Again. This collection showcases the enduring songwriting talents and sense of humour that first made Dolly's name back in the 1970s
  • Wonka

    2023

    Musical

    Comedy

    PG

    Musical comedy prequel to Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, starring Timothée Chalamet. Young Willy Wonka yearns to produce his own confectionary, but finds trouble in the form of a shady cartel of chocolatiers and a mysterious thief.
  • Gladiators Season 3

    2026

    Entertainment

    The Gladiators are back! Bradley and Barney Walsh host a new series as determined Contenders battle superhuman Gladiators in brutal events, before facing the dreaded Eliminator.
  • Blackshore

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    15

    Mystery thriller about a detective investigating a missing persons case that takes her back to her home town and makes her face her traumatic past. Lisa Dwan stars
  • Claudia Winkleman: Behind the Fringe

    Arts and culture

    A profile of the former Strictly Come Dancing presenter and host of The Traitors, exploring her career from young TV pundit to Bafta-winning host. The programme finds out what makes her tick and what she is like when the cameras are off and looks at what is it that makes her unique. With contributions from Shirley Ballas, Kai Widdrington, Karen Hauer, Angela Rippon, Wilfred Webster, Diane Carson, Katie Puckrik, Stuart Murphy, Richard Arnold and Boyd Hilton
  • Catch Me a Killer

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Drama based on the true story of journalist-turned-forensic psychologist Micki Pistorius, South Africa's first serial killer profiler, who worked for the South African Police Service during Apartheid
  • Forged in Steel

    Documentary and factual

    Alan Dein retraces his journey around the UK 30 years previously in search of the story of steel. Featuring voices he recorded as a young oral historian. He he has questions for the descendants of those interviewees, in the face of ongoing news stories about the fate of Port Talbot and Scunthorpe, the consequences of the war in Ukraine, and the fallout over US trade tariffs
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 24 January
