A profile of the former Strictly Come Dancing presenter and host of The Traitors, exploring her career from young TV pundit to Bafta-winning host. The programme finds out what makes her tick and what she is like when the cameras are off and looks at what is it that makes her unique. With contributions from Shirley Ballas, Kai Widdrington, Karen Hauer, Angela Rippon, Wilfred Webster, Diane Carson, Katie Puckrik, Stuart Murphy, Richard Arnold and Boyd Hilton