Scotland v Wales (Kick-off 2.45pm). Gabby Logan presents all the action from both teams' opening Pool B match at Salford Community Stadium. Scotland claimed a hard-fought 24-21 win when the teams met in a Six Nations match in Edinburgh five months ago, but it was Wales who prevailed 18-15 when the sides were also paired in the same group in this competition three years ago in New Zealand. The Welsh would eventually lose to the hosts in the quarter-finals, while Scotland finished bottom of the table. With analysis from Siwan Lillicrap, Deborah McCormack and Ken Owens, commentary by Andrew Cotter, Phillipa Tuttiett and Heather Lockhart, and reports from Sara Elgan