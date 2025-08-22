Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 23 August
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
We Want the FunkA voyage through funk's history, from its African and jazz roots to James Brown's early work and the rise of Parliament-Funkadelic that reflected a post-civil rights sensibility. The film explores the relationship between funk's explosion and the political and racial dynamics of 1970s inner-city America and examines how its infectious grooves became a force of cultural resistance and self-determination. With contributions from George Clinton, Fred Wesley, Robert 'Kool' Bell, Nona Hendryx, David Byrne, Prince Paul, Questlove and Thomas DeFrantz, as well as archive interviews with James Brown, Elton John, David Bowie and more
Dark HeartsAction adventure about a French special forces commando unit, starring Nicolas Duvauchelle, Marie Dompnier and Tewfik Jallab
CasualtyMedical drama following the work of staff at the accident and emergency department of the fictional Holby City Hospital. The series often deals with highly emotive subjects such as terminal cancer and the deaths of children. Derek Thompson, who plays Charlie Fairhead, is the show's only original cast member. His character has also appeared in spin-off shows "Holby City" and "HolbyBlue". "Casualty" premiered on BBC One in 1986.
Annika Season 2A phone with a brutal drowning recorded on it is handed in to MHU headquarters, and the MHU are sent to Edinburgh to investigate the death of a recently released prisoner.
Live Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 | Scotland v WalesScotland v Wales (Kick-off 2.45pm). Gabby Logan presents all the action from both teams' opening Pool B match at Salford Community Stadium. Scotland claimed a hard-fought 24-21 win when the teams met in a Six Nations match in Edinburgh five months ago, but it was Wales who prevailed 18-15 when the sides were also paired in the same group in this competition three years ago in New Zealand. The Welsh would eventually lose to the hosts in the quarter-finals, while Scotland finished bottom of the table. With analysis from Siwan Lillicrap, Deborah McCormack and Ken Owens, commentary by Andrew Cotter, Phillipa Tuttiett and Heather Lockhart, and reports from Sara Elgan
The Hit ListA music quiz show hosted by Marvin and Rochelle Humes, where pairs of contestants are tasked with naming as many hit songs and artists as possible under time pressure.
One NightThree women confront the shocking events of their past in a six-part Australian drama created and written by Emily Ballou. Forty-year-old Simone (Nicole da Silva) has secretly penned a debut novel based on traumatic events from 20 years ago which devastated the lives of childhood best friends Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone). The release of the book stirs up uncomfortable old memories and forces a close-knit coastal community to relive traumas. Simone's fiction blurs with the sobering truth and the book threatens to poison sisterly solidarity
Griff's Great American SouthComedian and self-confessed travel buff Griff Rhys Jones sets out on a journey of discovery through the southern states of the United States.
Faith HealerPerformance of Brian Friel's play about the lives of a healer, his lover and his manager, made to mark the 10th anniversary of his death. The play takes the form of four monologues, in which a travelling faith healer, his lover and his manager give their differing personal accounts of life on the road. starring Aidan Gillen, Michelle Fairley and Daniel Mays