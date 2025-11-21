Ad

  • The Serpent Queen

    2022

    Drama

    Romance

    15

    At the tender age of 14, orphan Catherine de' Medici marries King Henry II as part of a geopolitical alliance masterminded by her uncle, Pope Clement. Thrust into a world of shifting fortunes, young Catherine discovers that her spouse is madly in love with lady-in-waiting Diane de Poitiers, a woman twice his age. Catherine adapts quickly to secure her place as one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history.
  • All Your Faces

    2022

    Drama

    15

    Drama featuring Dali Benssalah, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Gilles Lelouche. After spending 10 years behind bars for burglary, inmate Nassim is invited to take part in a "restorative justice" session, in which he will meet the victims of crimes similar to the ones that he committed. During emotional conversations, old wounds are reopened as the participants struggle to understand and accept each other.
  • Alan Carr's Picture Slam Season 3

    2025

    Entertainment

    Do you know your Victoria Beckham from your Victoria Sponge? Alan Carr's stupendous shout-along quiz, where a picture's worth a thousand words – and thousands of pounds.
  • The Unholy Trinity

    2024

    Action

    Crime/detective

    15

    Secrets of an 1870s Montana town spark violence when a gunslinger, a sheriff and a stranger lock horns. With Samuel L Jackson and Pierce Brosnan.
  • Michael McIntyre's The Wheel Season 6

    2025

    Entertainment

    Michael McIntyre hosts a game show packed with huge stars, big laughs and a giant spinning wheel. Can the contestants, guided by celebrity experts, answer their way to a fortune?
  • Wild Cherry

    2025

    Drama

    Horror

    15

    In the town of Richford Lake, things are perfect for supermum Juliet and business mogul Lorna. But when their teenage daughters Allegra and Grace get caught in a scandal, this idyllic town falls to pieces. Drama, starring Eve Best and Carme Ejogo
  • Nights of Cabiria

    1957

    Drama

    Comedy

    PG

    A prostitute in Rome hunts for love, but struggles to find it. Oscar winner from Federico Fellini. Italian with subtitles.
  • Forbidden Britain: Brief Encounter Revisited

    Arts and culture

    Nina Wadia presents a tribute to Brief Encounter, and why the film's themes of love and guilt still stir the British conscience 80 years after its release. Celia Johnson's daughters reflect on their mother's performance and the personal cost of portraying such aching restraint, and Richard Curtis shares his thoughts on the film's place in the British storytelling tradition
