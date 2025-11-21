Drama featuring Dali Benssalah, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Gilles Lelouche. After spending 10 years behind bars for burglary, inmate Nassim is invited to take part in a "restorative justice" session, in which he will meet the victims of crimes similar to the ones that he committed. During emotional conversations, old wounds are reopened as the participants struggle to understand and accept each other.