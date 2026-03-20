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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Saturday Night Live UK

    Comedy

    Comedy sketch and variety show based on the long-running US programme, featuring guest hosts and live music
  • La Chimera

    2023

    Drama

    Adventure

    15

    Period comedy drama starring Josh O'Connor. In 1980s Italy, archaeologist and thief Arthur is released from prison and reunites with his gang of fellow graverobbers. The friends resume their activities, illegally digging up ancient artefacts to sell on the black market, but Arthur's brooding over a lost love threatens a dark turn for him and his cronies.
  • Celebrity Sabotage

    2025

    Reality

    Soap

    Prank show in which Joel Dommett, Judi Love, Sam Thompson and GK Barry work together to sabotage unsuspecting members of the public who think they are participating in new ITV shows
  • Gladiators Season 3

    2026

    Entertainment

    The Gladiators are back! Bradley and Barney Walsh host a new series as determined Contenders battle superhuman Gladiators in brutal events, before facing the dreaded Eliminator.
  • The Walsh Sisters

    2025

    Drama

    Walsh siblings Claire, Rachel, Maggie, Anna, and Helen grapple with personal challenges, relationships, and the complexities of modern life.
  • Comic Relief's Hits and Hidden Gems at the BBC

    Comedy

    Scott Mills looks at the greatest musical moments from the long-running charity, including chart-topping performances by Adele, One Direction and the Spice Girls, as well as rarely seen highlights from Sam Smith and John Legend, Justin Bieber, Marti Pellow, McFly - and Helen Mirren and Robbie Coltrane
  • Bill Bailey's Vietnam

    2025

    Travel

    Documentary

    The comedian travels across the country on the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of US forces from Saigon
  • The Race for Ancient Egypt in Colour

    Documentary

    History

    Documentary using colourised archive footage to explore archaeology in Egypt between the world wars, as the nation strove for sovereignty
  • The Bacchae
    Katherine Soper's adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy exploring the root causes of rebellion. When a group of young women discover the mysterious and charming Bacchus online, they instantly form an unshakeable devotion to him and to each other that cannot be contained. Is this a supportive sisterhood or something more dangerous? Starring Colin Morgan and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 21 March

Authors

Radio Times Staff
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