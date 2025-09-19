For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers. In this fun-filled, action-packed feature film from Disney and Pixar, the universe calls back! The cosmic adventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio's all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien life-forms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.