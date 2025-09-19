Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 20 September
- Strictly Come Dancing Season 23
2025
EntertainmentDazzling routines, outrageous sets, flamboyant costumes and the occasional dance dis-aaa-ster.
- The Creator
2023
Drama
Romance
12Futuristic sci-fi thriller starring John David Washington. Huge leaps in robotics and machine learning lead to an artificial intelligence apparently choosing to detonate a nuclear bomb over Los Angeles. Now outlawed across much of the world, all remaining AI-powered bots have relocated to New Asia where US soldier Joshua Taylor is sent to find information about a formidable weapon being developed by the machines.
- Johnny Mathis at the BBC
2025
MusicA deep dive into the BBC's archive to celebrate the American singer, affectionately known as the Voice of Romance. From early hits like Misty and Nat King Cole tributes such as Unforgettable and Let There Be Love, to duets with Lulu and Natalie Cole, this compilation captures the inimitable Mathis at his finest
- Elio
2025
Drama
Animation
PGFor centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers. In this fun-filled, action-packed feature film from Disney and Pixar, the universe calls back! The cosmic adventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio's all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien life-forms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.
- Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special
2024
Entertainment
ComedyMichael McIntyre celebrates 25 years of stand-up comedy with Macnificent, his latest sold-out show. This performance, recorded at the London Palladium, is filled with the funnyman's observations of everyday life, and promises to be a night to remember as he marks a special milestone
- The Reluctant Traveller With Eugene Levy Season 3
2025
Documentary and factual
TravelAward-winning actor and nervous explorer Eugene Levy sets out on a tour of the world’s most beautiful destinations.
- The Railway Children
1970
Drama
Family
UClassic period drama based on the novel by E Nesbit, starring Jenny Agutter, Sally Thomsett and Gary Warren. When a government official is arrested on suspicion of treason, his wife and three children are forced to leave their London home and move to a small cottage in Yorkshire. While their mother fights for her husband's release, the children have marvellous adventures.
- One Night
2023
Drama
MysteryThree women confront the shocking events of their past in a six-part Australian drama created and written by Emily Ballou. Forty-year-old Simone (Nicole da Silva) has secretly penned a debut novel based on traumatic events from 20 years ago which devastated the lives of childhood best friends Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone). The release of the book stirs up uncomfortable old memories and forces a close-knit coastal community to relive traumas. Simone's fiction blurs with the sobering truth and the book threatens to poison sisterly solidarity
- Britain's Railway Empire in Colour
Documentary and factual
HistoryThe story of how Britain gave railways to the world, featuring newly colourised archive materials
- The Flight of Eric Strapp
Drama
ComedyBy Ronnie Smith. Eric Strapp is on the run, but he's innocent of any crime. A poignant comedy starring George Cole and Stratford Johns. First aired in 1997