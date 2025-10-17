A seemingly routine assignment forces a tenacious reporter to question her reality in a seaborne psychological thriller directed by Simon Stone, based on Ruth Ware's novel. Award-winning journalist Laura Blacklock (Keira Knightley) accepts an invitation from Richard Bullmer (Guy Peace) to spend three days on his luxury yacht, the Aurora Borealis, to cover the launch of a foundation dedicated to his terminally ill heiress wife, Annie Lyngstad (Lisa Loven Kongsli). It's a lightweight article compared to the socially relevant and harrowing stories that Laura usually covers but the cruise will be a welcome break from harsh reality. On board the impressive boat are wealthy donors and friends, who are all too happy to bask in the publicity that Laura will grant them, including musician Danny Tyler (Paul Kaye) and social media influencer Grace (Kaya Scodelario). On the first night, Laura hears a commotion in the next cabin and a woman is thrown overboard by a shadowy figure. When the shocked journalist sounds the alarm, she is politely informed that no one was booked into the cabin and she must have imagined the altercation