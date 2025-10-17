Ad

    2022

    Drama

    Comedy

    15

    Black comedy horror starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult. Food-lover Tyler invites his date Margot to eat at an exclusive restaurant on a private island run by maverick chef Julian Slowik. As the evening progresses, the diners discover that the main ingredient in Slowik's recipes is revenge.
  • Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue

    2025

    Drama

    Mystery

    The survivors of a plane crash in the Mexican jungle are unaware that a murderer lurks in their midst. Mystery, starring Eric McCormack
  • Timeshift | The Magic Roundabout Story

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    A celebration of the enduring success of the children's TV classic. Originally created in Paris in the early 1960s by French animator Serge Danot, the plots were a million miles away from the series that English actor Eric Thompson and animator Ivor Wood rescripted, revoiced and reinterpreted for a British audience
  • Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Arts and culture

    A cautionary three-part documentary directed by Rebecca Chaiklin chronicles the rise and fall of aspiring actor Zach Horwitz, who orchestrated an audacious financial fraud and preyed upon his university friends with finance backgrounds to invest in business opportunities supposedly backed by powerful CEOs. Born in California, Zach is determined to achieve A-list status in Los Angeles regardless of his acting ability. He fabricated text conversations, emails and Photoshopped contracts to buy his way into a glitzy Hollywood career and enjoy a luxury lifestyle financed by others. His ex-wife Mallory, college friends and one of his mistresses discuss his elaborate deceptions and their role in his larger-than-life hustle
  • 40 Hits of 1975 at the BBC

    2025

    Music

    Take a musical trip back in time to 50 years ago, with 40 essential hits from 1975 plucked from the BBC's archives. The punk explosion was two years away and disco was only just starting to surface, but these 12 months were still packed with classic songs that remain staples to this day. Key moments include Abba in Blackpool on Seaside Special and Bay City Rollers riding the wave of Rollermania, as well as debut hits from key artists who were pioneers in their individual genres, including Bob Marley, Supertramp and Kraftwerk
  • The Woman in Cabin 10

    2025

    Drama

    Mystery

    15

    A seemingly routine assignment forces a tenacious reporter to question her reality in a seaborne psychological thriller directed by Simon Stone, based on Ruth Ware's novel. Award-winning journalist Laura Blacklock (Keira Knightley) accepts an invitation from Richard Bullmer (Guy Peace) to spend three days on his luxury yacht, the Aurora Borealis, to cover the launch of a foundation dedicated to his terminally ill heiress wife, Annie Lyngstad (Lisa Loven Kongsli). It's a lightweight article compared to the socially relevant and harrowing stories that Laura usually covers but the cruise will be a welcome break from harsh reality. On board the impressive boat are wealthy donors and friends, who are all too happy to bask in the publicity that Laura will grant them, including musician Danny Tyler (Paul Kaye) and social media influencer Grace (Kaya Scodelario). On the first night, Laura hears a commotion in the next cabin and a woman is thrown overboard by a shadowy figure. When the shocked journalist sounds the alarm, she is politely informed that no one was booked into the cabin and she must have imagined the altercation
  • The Intruder

    2025

    Drama

    Thriller

    A woman hires an au pair, but quickly feels uneasy with her as a series of domestic accidents make her appear a bad mother. French psychological thriller, starring Mélanie Doutey
  • The Essex Murders: Who Killed Goldfinger?

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Crime/detective

    Investigating the unsolved 2015 murder of John Palmer, who was nicknamed Goldfinger after his involvement in melting down gold from the 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery
  • A People's History of Gaza

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    Gaza's history from the 1940s to the 2010s, told through the personal experiences of ordinary people, including a teacher, a smuggler, a bird-watcher, musicians and doctors. Tim Whewell finds out how the tiny territory was created, how it first filled with refugees, how hopes for peace rose and fell, and why it is so important to Palestinian identity
