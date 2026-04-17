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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Murder Line

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    A police officer becomes entangled in a dangerous plot involving a British crime family. Canadian crime thriller, starring Minnie Driver and Stephen Amell
  • Philip & the Queen: A Royal Fairytale
    Documentary using archive footage and interviews with historians, journalists and royal insiders to chart the relationship of Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, a marriage that helped shape the modern monarchy. They first met in 1939,during Philip's stint as a cadet at Dartmouth Naval College, and experts reveal how their relationship deepened during the Second World War, and the struggle he faced in winning her hand in marriage, given the wariness of the royal establishment towards this penniless foreigner
  • Live Women's Six Nations | Scotland v England

    2026

    Sport

    Scotland v England (Kick-off 1.30pm). Coverage of the opening match in the second round of fixtures, held at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. England thrashed Scotland 59-7 in Leicester last year, racing into a 42-0 lead, and they went on to win the Grand Slam, while the Scots finished fourth in the table with two wins and three defeats
  • Outcome

    2026

    Arts and culture

    Comedy

    15

    Director and actor Jonah Hill examines the darker side of celebrity in a gnarly comedy, which he co-wrote with Ezra Woods. Beloved Hollywood star Reef Hawk (Keanu Reeves) learns about a video that would shatter his carefully crafted public image and a $15 million extortion demand to prevent the footage from leaking. Desperate to unmask the blackmailer and protect everything he has built, Reef turns in despair to his lifelong best friends Kyle (Cameron Diaz) and Xander (Matt Bomer). They agree to help Reef on his soul-searching journey to make amends with anyone he has wronged in the hope this might end the nightmare. Reef's crisis lawyer Ira (Jonah Hill) prepares for the worst
  • Black British Music at the BBC

    Music

    From Sade to Stormzy, Soul II Soul to So Solid Crew - an epic, electric and eclectic playlist covering pop, soul, drum and bass, ska and reggae.
  • Crime 101

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Romance

    15

    Cool-headed jewel thief Mike Davis has perfected rules and rituals to successfully carry out daring heists along US Highway 101 in California. Authorities cannot connect the robberies and Detective Lou Lubesnick is facing an uphill battle to prove his lone wolf theory to superiors.
  • Matilda

    1996

    Comedy

    Family

    PG

    Comic fantasy based on the book by Roald Dahl, starring Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito. Matilda, the daughter of Harry and Zinnia Wormwood, has adored reading from a precociously early age, but her parents refuse to let her go to school. Until, that is, her father sends her to the unforgiving Miss Trunchbull's Crunchem Hall, where she discovers that she has other more useful gifts.
  • Evolution of the Naked Ape

    Documentary

    Ella Al-Shamahi explores the evolution of Desmond Morris' controversial bestseller The Naked Ape, tracing its origins, impact and scientific and cultural legacy over six decades. Drawing on a new interview with Morris at the age of 97, and 70 years of archive, she traces the book's roots in post-war ethology, Morris' work at London Zoo, and the early days of wildlife television
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 18 April
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