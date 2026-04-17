Director and actor Jonah Hill examines the darker side of celebrity in a gnarly comedy, which he co-wrote with Ezra Woods. Beloved Hollywood star Reef Hawk (Keanu Reeves) learns about a video that would shatter his carefully crafted public image and a $15 million extortion demand to prevent the footage from leaking. Desperate to unmask the blackmailer and protect everything he has built, Reef turns in despair to his lifelong best friends Kyle (Cameron Diaz) and Xander (Matt Bomer). They agree to help Reef on his soul-searching journey to make amends with anyone he has wronged in the hope this might end the nightmare. Reef's crisis lawyer Ira (Jonah Hill) prepares for the worst