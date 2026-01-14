Ad

  • Gladiators Season 3

    2026

    Entertainment

    The Gladiators are back! Bradley and Barney Walsh host a new series as determined Contenders battle superhuman Gladiators in brutal events, before facing the dreaded Eliminator.
  • The Life of Chuck

    2024

    Fantasy

    Drama

    15

    A life-affirming, genre-bending story about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz. Fantasy drama, starring Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay and Benjamin Pajak
  • Blackshore

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    15

    Mystery thriller about a detective investigating a missing persons case that takes her back to her home town and makes her face her traumatic past. Lisa Dwan stars
  • Waiting for the Out

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Drama starring Josh Finan as a teacher leading a philosophy class in a prison, a job that forces him to question his own past
  • Valley of the Kings: Secret Tomb Revealed

    Documentary and factual

    History

    In Egypt's ancient Valley of the Kings, archaeologists excavate the extraordinary burial treasures of Pharaoh Ramses III and uncover evidence of an assassination
  • Fergie and the Fake Sheikh Scandal

    Documentary and factual

    The story of a 2010 sting operation in which News of the World journalist Mazher Mahmood posed as a businessman and secretly filmed Sarah Ferguson asking for £500,000 for access to her ex-husband, then known as Prince Andrew. The footage sent shockwaves around the world, dragging the monarchy into scandal and leaving Ferguson publicly disgraced
  • Drive-away Dolls

    2023

    Comedy

    Action

    15

    Ethan Coen's action comedy sees two women cross paths with a group of inept criminals while on a road trip. With Margaret Qualley.
