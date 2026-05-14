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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2026

    2026

    Music

    Entertainment

    Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski present the 70th song contest from the Wiener Stadthalle arena in Vienna, where the 20 acts that made it through the semi-finals, plus the host nation and the pre-qualified 'big four' - Italy, Germany, France and the UK - will be taking the stage in the hope of winning over the judges and the voters at home. Graham Norton will be providing his usual commentary, and representing the UK is electro act Look Mum No Computer, hoping to avoid nul points with his song Eins, Zwei, Drei
  • Live SPFL | Celtic v Hearts 16.05

    Sport

    Celtic v Hearts (Kick-off 12.30pm). Coverage of the Scottish Premiership match from Celtic Park, as the top two go head to head
  • Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup | Chelsea v Manchester City 16.05

    Sport

    Chelsea v Manchester City (Kick-off 3.00pm). Mark Chapman presents all the action from the 145th staging of the final, held at Wembley Stadium. Despite experiencing a tumultuous campaign which has seen manager Enzo Maresca and his successor Liam Rosenior both leave the club, Chelsea reached this showpiece match when they defeated Leeds United 1-0 in the last four. City are looking to win a domestic treble, having already won the League Cup, but they lost to Palace 1-0 in last term's final and briefly looked to be heading out of the competition in the semi-finals this time around, before late goals by Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku gave them a 2-1 win over Southampton. With analysis from MIcah Richards and Wayne Rooney, reports from Kelly Somers, and commentary by Guy Mowbray and Alan Shearer
  • The Teachers' Lounge

    2022

    Drama

    12A

    Drama starring Leonie Benesch. When a high school is struck by a series of thefts, idealistic new maths and PE teacher Carla Nowak decides to take matters into her own hands. She sets a trap to identify the culprit, but soon finds herself facing a backlash from parents, colleagues and students.
  • Celebrity Bridge of Lies

    2023

    Game show

    Ross Kemp presents the high-stakes quiz, with famous faces playing to win money for their chosen charities.
  • Their Finest

    2016

    Comedy

    War

    12A

    Wartime comedy drama based on Lissa Evans's novel Their Finest Hour and a Half, starring Gemma Arterton, Bill Nighy and Sam Claflin. Catrin Cole travels from Wales into the thick of the London Blitz to work as a typist on propaganda films made by the Ministry of Information. And with the productions desperately needing a female perspective, Catrin seems the perfect person for the job.
  • Royal Peacemaker: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

    Documentary

    A profile of Prince Edward's wife, charting her path from gauche middle-class PR girl to an established and invaluable member of the royal family, The programme features little-seen archive footage, anecdotes and insights into Sophie's life, with interviews with royal insiders, correspondents and biographers, as well as those who know her well and were at her side through some of the most tumultuous moments in her life
  • I Saw the TV Glow

    2024

    Fantasy

    Horror

    15

    Psychological horror drama starring Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine. As a child, Owen is isolated and awkward, but he finds a friend in fellow outcast Maddy, who introduces him to her favourite TV show: The Pink Opaque. This dark and sometimes troubling fantasy series exerts a strange pull on the pair, and the boundary between reality and the world of the show soon appears to blur.
  • The Smashing Machine

    2025

    Action

    Documentary

    15

    The true story of legendary mixed martial arts and UFC fighter Mark Kerr (Dwayne Johnson), whose obsession with greatness made him a legend and nearly cost him everything. A portrait about ambition, sacrifice and the courage to fight for something greater than victory
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 16 May
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