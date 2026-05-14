Chelsea v Manchester City (Kick-off 3.00pm). Mark Chapman presents all the action from the 145th staging of the final, held at Wembley Stadium. Despite experiencing a tumultuous campaign which has seen manager Enzo Maresca and his successor Liam Rosenior both leave the club, Chelsea reached this showpiece match when they defeated Leeds United 1-0 in the last four. City are looking to win a domestic treble, having already won the League Cup, but they lost to Palace 1-0 in last term's final and briefly looked to be heading out of the competition in the semi-finals this time around, before late goals by Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku gave them a 2-1 win over Southampton. With analysis from MIcah Richards and Wayne Rooney, reports from Kelly Somers, and commentary by Guy Mowbray and Alan Shearer