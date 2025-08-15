Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 16 August
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
One NightThree women confront the shocking events of their past in a six-part Australian drama created and written by Emily Ballou. Forty-year-old Simone (Nicole da Silva) has secretly penned a debut novel based on traumatic events from 20 years ago which devastated the lives of childhood best friends Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone). The release of the book stirs up uncomfortable old memories and forces a close-knit coastal community to relive traumas. Simone's fiction blurs with the sobering truth and the book threatens to poison sisterly solidarity
Match of the DayLong-running sports show featuring highlights of matches from English football's top division. It also includes interviews with managers and players, and analysis by studio pundits.
7 Wonders of the World with Bettany HughesThe historian travels across three continents as she follows in the footsteps of warriors, pilgrims, emperors and tourists by visiting the sites of the most notable structures of antiquity
Betty La Fea, The Story ContinuesBetty looks forward to strengthening her bond with her returning daughter. Colombian comedy romance starring Ana Maria Orozco, Jorge Enrique Abello and Mario Duarte
Annika Season 2A phone with a brutal drowning recorded on it is handed in to MHU headquarters, and the MHU are sent to Edinburgh to investigate the death of a recently released prisoner.
24 Hours That Changed the WorldCrucial days in modern history - from JFK to World War II - come to life in dramatic detail as the world changes course over 24 hours
Griff's Great American SouthComedian and self-confessed travel buff Griff Rhys Jones sets out on a journey of discovery through the southern states of the United States.
HoundsCrime drama starring Ayoub Elaïd and Abdellatif Masstouri. In Casablanca, downtrodden petty criminal Hassan is tasked with abducting a local gang member and enlists his son Issam to help. The plan quickly goes awry and the kidnappers find themselves with a body on their hands. Worse still, they have only a few hours with which to dispose of the corpse before daylight breaks.
Beck Season 10Valter Skarsgard returns in the Swedish detective drama.
Damage and RepairHilary Ineomo-Marcus explores the history of restorative justice in the UK, sharing powerful stories from victims and perpetrators of crime. The process allows victims the chance to talk about the impact of a crime and seek answers about why it happened, and can provide perpetrators with a new perspective. But only a tiny number of people even know that it is an option