By Katie Hyams. For 50 years, at her husband Roy's insistence, Shirley has had to keep things to herself. Roy is now dying and he wants that kept secret too - but Shirley has started speaking to her neighbour and soon finds herself telling him about Roy. She even opens up about Michael, their son, who is in prison for manslaughter. And this new sensation of being able to talk to someone prompts her to throw her first party - for Michael on the day he gets out of prison. Starring Rachel Davies, Philip Jackson, Christine Bottomley and Ralph Ineson