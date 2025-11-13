Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Wild Cherry

    2025

    Drama

    In the town of Richford Lake, things are perfect for supermum Juliet and business mogul Lorna. But when their teenage daughters Allegra and Grace get caught in a scandal, this idyllic town falls to pieces. Drama, starring Eve Best and Carme Ejogo
  • Alan Carr's Picture Slam

    2023

    Entertainment

    Comedy

    Alan Carr hosts this game show in which three teams of contestants have to identify a board full of images, with a chance of winning up to £10,000 if they know them all
  • Fast X

    2023

    Action

    Romance

    12

    Action thriller sequel starring Vin Diesel. Dominic Toretto and his gearhead "family" are targeted by the vengeful son of a former foe, who plans to frame the team as terrorists before picking them off one by one. Forced to split up and go on the run, the gang must call in a few old friends to help save the day and clear their names.
  • Self Reliance

    2023

    Comedy

    Thriller

    15

    Comedy thriller starring Jake Johnson. Stuck in a workaday routine, Tommy is approached by actor Andy Samberg and offered the chance to compete in a game. To win a million dollars, Tommy must survive for 30 days while assassins try to take him out. He decides to call on family and friends for protection, but will they believe him?
  • My Dead Friend Zoe

    2024

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    An Afghanistan veteran comes head to head with her Vietnam vet grandfather at the family's lake house. Comedy drama, starring Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead), Natalie Morales and Ed Harris
  • Infinity Pool

    2023

    Horror

    Mystery

    18

    James and Em Foster are enjoying an all-inclusive beach vacation on the island of La Tolqa. However, a fatal accident exposes the resort's perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence and surreal horrors. Horror mystery, starring Alexander Skarsgard, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman and Thomas Kretschmann
  • Secrets and Lies: Shirley's Party
    By Katie Hyams. For 50 years, at her husband Roy's insistence, Shirley has had to keep things to herself. Roy is now dying and he wants that kept secret too - but Shirley has started speaking to her neighbour and soon finds herself telling him about Roy. She even opens up about Michael, their son, who is in prison for manslaughter. And this new sensation of being able to talk to someone prompts her to throw her first party - for Michael on the day he gets out of prison. Starring Rachel Davies, Philip Jackson, Christine Bottomley and Ralph Ineson
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 15 November
Ad
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans with a subscription to Radio Times

Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad